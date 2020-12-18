Transcript for Army designing new futuristic goggles for US soldiers

Got an exclusive look at one of the military's latest investment it's. A futuristic combat and goggles that gives soldiers a brand new way to see the battlefield not only can soldier see in the dark. But again see now through smoke and even peek around corners. Here's mark around it's take a look. Dean sounds like something out of science teachers. Yeah. The futuristic goggles these soldiers are wearing. Transformed. The battle field. Heads up display or tied for short and allows soldiers to seek terrain maps and an overhead accomplice in real time news. Helping to clear your father for you have like a little arrow between McCain go this way yes it is dark and smoky no problems but. Uncles and seeing right through it. And literally fell rounded corners. A fighting dog on the supposed to Leno really an upgrade situation awareness and the way to demand and when Monday night. What complex system that is simple to use you can use of heartburn recruiters. It is called. My best and an acronym for the typically routine military names for the device being integrated visual augmentation system based on Microsoft's hollow winds that uses holograms is teaching aids I ask is designed as a fighting goggle her. Futures here this is gonna fundamentally change the way we do business in our State's military. ABC news was given exclusive access is the army's top leaders and Microsoft CEO and saw firsthand. What right that this can do so how exactly handed to help fight the enemy. Which nobody from paper maps. Can usually goggles to plan their missions. I can see where my entire it was in his projected on a like a holographic map it also means better communication you can mark enemy positions. And share that across the board since training to clear out Rome's. Soldiers will seem realistic holograms of enemy fighters it's. As they did here and watch a video game like replay of their training to look for any mistakes will be universal system overload all must divide. Whenever you show it to become second measures that go. Goes a big improvement to the equipment they use now on the battlefield. Night vision no longer means looking through what. Looks like a strong but a full 180. Degree view. With the turn of the thermal technology does something night vision. Eagles can't do all of a sudden smoke environments become clear as day Saturday this go to write pulls its troops in an edge in dangerous urban war. Sayers say there's both already here you know I can literally just. Shake my weapon around the corner and whether I'm looking to the rights to lapse and (%expletive) up straight down I can see I have that picture in my in my view. Troops testing the goggles past suggested improvements to Microsoft engineers fort either side by having them around here. And working with all of the development folks. That's why were moved so much faster and six doubles are seen as it was game changer for troops mrs. and I transformational. Change for the United States army's testing is already under way on new ways to win here. Inside NASA and by placing cameras surround armored vehicles so troops inside have a false 360. Degree view. Look what's happening outside the site's most importantly. Army leaders believed might ask can make the difference between life and death. You have the opportunity to re Hirsch and fifty times euphoria actually go on in the real mission I think it's gonna save soldiers' lives. The army plans to begin Felix Ortiz 1009 ask goggles from Monday of next year. I'm Martha Raddatz for ABC news lines. The future of combat for the best fighting force in the world making more effective and safer our thanks to Martha Raddatz for that report.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.