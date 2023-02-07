Arrest made after off-duty NYPD officer shot: Police sources

A 38-year-old man suspected of shooting an off-duty NYPD officer was arrested Monday, sources close to the investigation told ABC News.

February 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live