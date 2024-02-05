Arrest made in dognapping that left owner clinging to the hood of suspect's car

LAPD made an arrest in the Jan. 18 dognapping that left the owner clinging to the hood of the suspect's car.

February 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live