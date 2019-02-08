Transcript for Art gallery owner says he was attacked for wearing MAGA hat

A supporter president trump is recovering this morning after he says he was beaten up. Here in Manhattan for wearing a make America great again at. John torrent says he had just tried on that had when he was attacked. By a group of people in lower Manhattan on Tuesday he says the attackers shouted anti trump profanity is. While beating him. Two ran was left. Black and blue with a bloody nine but he says he still supports the breast. I love. President trump it I think he's doing great job I just in state said it is. To get beat up like this the way and it just had a hat think it's you know this is America home. You know I have a hesitant they're right. Before putting on his new hat tour and said he thought it might be a bad idea. To do it in Manhattan.

