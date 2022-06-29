Artemis I Orion Capsule splashes down after 25 days orbiting the moon

According to NASA and SpaceX, this trip was just the first step in a plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon and send a crewed ship to Mars.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live