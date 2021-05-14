Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: Bridging generations

More
Juju Chang leads a panel of multi-generational Asian Americans on the increasing violence against the Asian community and connecting the dots between generations.
46:48 | 05/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: Bridging generations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"46:48","description":"Juju Chang leads a panel of multi-generational Asian Americans on the increasing violence against the Asian community and connecting the dots between generations.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77698595","title":"Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: Bridging generations","url":"/US/video/asian-pacific-american-heritage-month-bridging-generations-77698595"}