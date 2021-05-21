Transcript for Asian stereotypes in comedy…humorous or harmful?

Many stereotypes Asian when featured on the popular show Family Guy and sadly as those kinds of bad stereotypes that are pervasive throughout entertainment media and yes. Even comedy they are familiar. As the result Asian women are docile submissive exotic to make good partners but bad drivers Asian men are described as a famine it lacking leadership. An undesirable so we should all come from and why he is it fodder for comedy let's start within Russell. What do you make of the perceived lack of masculinity. When it comes to Asian men I feel like he has something to say about best. Here's a thing and stereotypes have to start from somewhere. There has to have bitten more than one instance or this. Have become. A way of thinking. And so people say oh Indian people smell and I might I don't smell. But just because I don't smell doesn't mean I haven't smelled another any person had little bit BO at. Or you know Asian women are bad drivers well my wife is Philippine inept and I could tell you. First thing. I rather region hall. Did driver for the record I use my turn signal every time he noted is that you have quite size. Asian men being famine in a bat that's something I never ever. Understood or god. Because. There was a certain time a life worth tegra budget Asian dudes and none of whom weren't all fragment in and actually find that Asian man. Overly active masculine I don't know but stood. Over compensate for I don't know like. Lack of body I don't know what it is but Asian men are definitely not the kind battered. They have big bit especially growing up in North America may not. They're not going to be that docile I don't I don't know those ones if that's the case yeah Robin look at the association doesn't ring true to me at all. It doesn't yeah it is especially idea that if anything you have your marries a Filipino woman you said. Is she docile is she quiet. Note. I have been Long Beach. And I have to have a black stepdaughter so yes she's definitely not the want to play were C yeah watch out CC will play you a better place right. Robin what kind of stared tanks did you have to endure growing up. Well I wouldn't know that that these and wouldn't you know. You know that you're getting that it was gonna leave a question to Robert actual ticket. Who. The dreaded pink eye and Ashley. Period Boettcher at. But the way I see it is I don't thinks that all Asians are backers but I do things that I am an actor who because. And you know it's like. I I was told you know what you might not like. Why am Betty Currie and it brilliantly getting 90% is that under present I would get. Allen. Lecture then people would only promote the country and that. Remember that even know existed Tony I think you're let me miners now is that he's feeling trading as slaves. A series of excludes any decisions like this is trying not. Still and because of that and bankers are trying to get us and I am so stuff dreading what you're bill Isaac I don't think that other people to her you know road. I don't think he could I don't it's like a genetic. But I do you think people were thinking. You know going to make a mistake it's not. Always a struggle Lewis well let's talk about the whole idea of grades could he has brought it up. I feel like he didn't mean there's the stereotype about that they Asian people are good at math right eight some people about it Kathleen day you joke about that odd tick tock. Tina compassion and then that but lagged 43. Times and and then let you can do is separate in Aggies to get it is so full are. Last week Eagles and then bring in and then we know Andrew Yang talked about re claiming the stereotypes is joking about it make it less offensive. And what does people like my sister who is not good at math. But is also when she looks easy at the yeah. I actually failed masks on Ingrid nine so. I was never go to mass. Definitely my parents bird just like how can you not be come on I don't know. You know so. And that it's it's very interesting when he was to all Asians are good at math when really it's kind of like. While some people study may be harder and eagle. I'm guessing no light I study but then it just didn't make sense to me you know Mathers a very interesting and yeah yeah. I think this is regional like. The Asians. Like yourselves. Are good at math and Asians like my cells are good at spelling bees. Hey I see funny at all kinds of Asians good at math and good at spelling for their record I feel like it's still like over. He heard tiger bombs Friday night do you feel way you had pressured to do well in school. Known on Iran see this is a thing about I have like so much to say about stereotypes. And they feel like. Link between dot kind of touch summoned to in the lake both kinds of stereotypes are negative ones that are really her fault with the Family Guy clip that we just saw. And there's like positive ones that are supposed to be positive knowing you're good at math but lake leaned sent. A lot of us are not good at math. And then were made to feel like what is wrong with me you know right and you're not a good Asian kitchen canteen math problems not and then link what you're saying my mom was not a tire mom at all but she's like full leave very Korean links super Korean and so it doesn't really ring true for all of us and I feel lake. With the stereotype sting. That interesting thing for me because I'm from Korea is like where are these stereotypes coming from because in Korea there is no stereotype that manner. A sexual word not masculine like they're just. Men and we'd beat them and they agree that nobody can. Like there's a slate. And then and they do dumb things sometimes. It's just sit and where that stereotype comes from an America and then Russell what Russell saying about the life. Jack flags deal to Asian guys and America which I agree with they're all linked rep. I think I think it's kind of like in America there is like this stereotype that they're not masculine sailing super over duet. And say here at lake Korean barbecue on like the most popular guy you've never seen as late bringing your little soup. I am I felt this this is exciting for me knowing. Like it's interesting you know actually interesting and I wonder where the stereotypes come from link those 'cause they don't exist in the east prick like you know even the one that I saw. In the script saying. Asians are not born leaders like in Korea all the leaders are ancient so Omaha. What where does that come from in America or in the last I wonder Yahoo! who actually started that idea. Leave the UNC don't have an accent which we've heard since you've been talking to us but you use one on take stock. What makes accents funny and you know do you think that popular culture uses it when it comes economy is it's likely complaint. So for me I a kind of kind of pull. Kind of impression from kind of like like parts of my life and hunt like my character. It's nice yeah okay medallion to. Yeah it's like characters very sassy and very like unstuck and but also come on Greg Lewis kind of like who I am honest person. In the end zone. I just how that idea of kind of place. Changing out who I am event but really it's kind of like going to come as a person can't anchored up with us in Asian community so they're lucky blue black and axes as well. And yes let's kind of like. Greg kind of came from theme. You know Russell unit amazing impressions and accents in your comedy and not just Indian but like all kinds of others. Do you think you just holds a mirror until the problem. And shows people the problem or. You know and and why isn't funny because accents that aren't funny we all laugh at that concrete crew would leave. Don't lose some really hip and us. It mining concern. Global leader ease public Stephens told us about. So then maybe we do you lose and I believe we in the is that I do I had to do a very nice people. My doctor. I I don't call Lomax is a problem impressions of people that I knew. Because. An accent is. One thing but. You know. What I'm telling these stories of the reason I go into those accents or or whatever is because I'm trying to paint the picture the right way and somebody. And they got this whole new woke culture you knew kids and it. Nonsense live now post an old opposed to Clinton meets are prominently Gary Breaux we don't talk put good anymore you know maybe your generous in my dude. I can't change the way my dad sounded to me should make you feel better about your new culture here. Com and that's and when you know when I talk about being in Hong Kong in. Talk and a Chinese guys these are that these what I hear. And I'm not doing that tomorrow the mom and that's why do them I try to do and dead on so nobody could have a problem with the because I gotta go like I really do know that voice you know. When I when I'm when I'm in Hong Kong than them. Looking for watches and I'm like hey I'm looking for roads nausea don't want wrote let's we have up bet I'll watch and went what would better watch do you have I don't want a better watch. I want this large and they need to beating guys standing outside the store. In Hong Kong like come on sort of to a popular two and probably what a garage while Israel's that I have better than real pilot would even give better real. These are things and if I don't do those accidents and those voices you're gonna this story Borger yelled in the same story ready. I am McGraw that -- yet we don't have Rolex while we got we got but it northumberland snow sir have a copy what to a government did not I don't want real no we have better be real that doesn't work. It's it's flat it's placid and I'm not going to change the the painting with these colors to make of the new generation feel better about. Thank you for caring the no. That it's it's wrong that's not how the world is that's like me indicating Robin. For being translate what now know Robin just beat a guy and you're like I don't wanna be back I back I am who I am in. And we have to address that and let everybody breathe. It would Robinson's he mentioned you Michigan do you next act how do you feel about this idea of letting everyone breed then. And we should be okay with these accents and back and I thought. Oh that's so they're loading please should. I. I equate them will cultures have been restless burden you know off camera but I skyrocketing Russell I'm not kidding but until you. I we should have it shouldn't I did I don't do. Easy Nixon's in my standup. Because it wouldn't be accurate because my parents don't speak any English all. So if you've been imitation of my appearance that you didn't even yeast and don't know what I'm saying depending on how many people are watching I senator. She's my colleagues worry that it's my own less. The problems personally you know what Herbert who wants to do uneasiness and that's where my perspectives come from from what he accepts everything. So I think good and we have to talk about you guys are kind of hitting on it is this comedy based on stereotypes in this climate right and so. You know. I heard you Robbins a youth you do you think twice about using ethnic stereotypes in your sex young need to do you cans like we consider. What comes out of your mouth. Before you put it out there. I don't have a problems legion people doing accents because I feel like that's how. I only see it with love you knowing we're doing something that we. Her mom's or something like that thumb but then they get it becomes problematic because people received it differently like most people even white people are non Asians or received in a very like kind hearted way. But there are people that are racist out there. And there are people I don't know any Asians and they're gonna take fat and there are no weapon SN and that's where the problem lies. And then my stand up but it was always based on making fun of my Korean culture I don't know why that happened but that's just was well how I started. When a surgeon comedy and then during the pandemic when I was making tick talks they dislike started making these sick talks of making fun of white. Culture white people or what they say. And all I did Ilyce like take what they said in switched its an Asian person is saying it's a white person and I got so much hate for white people. Welcome any house or capture somebody call an ambulance is man's having a stroke alone do you not speak Mandarin and is that what you're doing I thought you lost control of your motor functions. This is that I lived in IC for ten years so my accents really authentic. Song that I get the matter. Bless you know and then again. Or aren't. Yes I am you are trying to communicate with me and I I'm not I'm not understanding it. Sorry my. My accent is just too authentic it's this month. The Marco tofu marinara somehow less pronounced. For me personally right now what I'm grappling lessons like why is it okay to make fun of Asian stereotypes and this country for everyone to take a lake. Do then like consume M but then. There's this weird rift if I do that to white people. Yeah that's the response is not the same for you it's totally not the same PM so that's like something that's on my mind.

