Assault rifle found in luggage at Newark airport

TSA found the rifle hidden in the lining of a woman’s suitcase.
0:16 | 07/22/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Assault rifle found in luggage at Newark airport
Back now the weapons of grass that one of the busiest airports in this country the TSA says a woman concealed an assault rifle inside her luggage and you work airport. Hiding it behind a lining of her suitcase they also recovered ammo and three magazine's one little bit.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

