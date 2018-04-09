Transcript for Astros fan allegedly kicked out of stadium for domestic abuse hotline sign

Yes they would escorted me out this sign is the reason Kevin Youkilis says security kicked him out of minute maid park Saturday night Houston domestic violence hotline Youkilis says he race is signed just before the start of the ninth inning. He's disappointed by the team's decision to take on pitcher per gross who know who's currently facing domestic violence allegations in Canada. I still want to show my displeasure for the move and that's that's my way of protest thing while still maintaining my left in the game being with a watch the as a father and and two. Daughters and as a husband domestic violence is something that I care about and was bothered that the Astros didn't want them. Sign in the ballpark. Bryan Myers says he watched guards escort you colon out of the section. He says the sign should be a problem and Moby duck COMSYS the parks' rules state. Banners must be baseball related in support teams and players so long as they are in good taste. And that management reserves the right to remove any sign deemed inappropriate. I hope that. The ball club. Here's this from the fans. I wanna continue to be an Astros fan I wanna raise my daughter to be an Astros fan and I hope that the community leaders. When it comes to domestic violence. Ugoh has already returned to minute maid to watch his favorite team. Without sign still disappointed by it sooner being on the mound I think it was a morally bankrupt decision and I would not have mandatory.

