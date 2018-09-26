Transcript for Authorities use drone in search for escaped kangaroo

We move on now on a search of a different kind a kangaroo group is creating a stir. In Florida the 45 pound of course strain of 45 pound marsupial is missing his Amos storm. Inning then used to bounce out of his owners sanctuary near Palm Beach sometime on Monday along with the ground source of Florida Highway Patrol is using a drone. In its hunt for storm. And they plan to. Knock him out with a tranquilizer dart when name find him maybe storm those and that's why he's like now I'm not I'm not coming back any time soon he isn't considered a safety risk that wildlife officials say people should not approach him. He was actually among seven kangaroos in the sanctuaries it was like he was alone and in this kid. His key.

