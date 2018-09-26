Authorities use drone in search for escaped kangaroo

More
A 45-pound marsupial named Storm escaped from an animal sanctuary in South Florida.
0:47 | 09/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities use drone in search for escaped kangaroo
We move on now on a search of a different kind a kangaroo group is creating a stir. In Florida the 45 pound of course strain of 45 pound marsupial is missing his Amos storm. Inning then used to bounce out of his owners sanctuary near Palm Beach sometime on Monday along with the ground source of Florida Highway Patrol is using a drone. In its hunt for storm. And they plan to. Knock him out with a tranquilizer dart when name find him maybe storm those and that's why he's like now I'm not I'm not coming back any time soon he isn't considered a safety risk that wildlife officials say people should not approach him. He was actually among seven kangaroos in the sanctuaries it was like he was alone and in this kid. His key.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58103960,"title":"Authorities use drone in search for escaped kangaroo","duration":"0:47","description":"A 45-pound marsupial named Storm escaped from an animal sanctuary in South Florida.","url":"/US/video/authorities-drone-search-escaped-kangaroo-58103960","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.