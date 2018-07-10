Authorities increase reward in search of masked gunman

ATF Chicago said a total of $16,000 is being offered for information about a masked gunman who allegedly killed two people.
0:30 | 10/07/18

Authorities increase reward in search of masked gunman
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

