Transcript for Authorities investigate ricin scares

I'm Pierre Thomas today the FBI and Secret Service are waiting test results on those three envelopes of the suspected. Of containing the deadly toxin rise and authorities are locked in in part because one of the envelope was addressed to president prop. Two other letters were discovered at a pentagon mail sorting facility addressed to secretary of defense James Madison and chief of naval operations. Admiral John Richardson. Exposure to rises and can cause fever cough. Nuys it difficulty breathing. Even death authorities believe the letters are linked the suspicion is that they came from the same person we don't know yet if these letters actually contains something dangerous. Resources remind us that also stressed must be taken seriously. Pierre Thomas ABC news Washington.

