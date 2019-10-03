Transcript for 'Not aware' of any contact between US and North Korea since Hanoi summit: John Bolton

President trumps national security advisor John Bolton appearing on ABC's this week said he did not want to go into specifics on new satellite images that appear to show rapid rebuilding of a North Korean launch site. But then that the US watches North Korea constantly. The United States government I'll just put it this way expands a lot of resources and efforts so we don't have to rely on commercial satellite imagery there's a lot of activity all the time in North Korea but I'm not gonna speculate on what that particular commercial satellite picture shows the renewed activity was detected just two days after the second prompt Kim summit internally that failed to reach an agreement. When asked about the images last week president said it's too early to draw any conclusions. I would be very very disappointed in chairman Kim and. I don't think I will be but we'll see what happens responding to questions about other areas of international concern Bolton says he believes that the momentum in Venice close political upheaval. Is almost side of interim president one blog go. That they have not stood sought to arrest quite go and I think one reason for that is that the Euro fears if he gave that order. It would not be in Dade on ice has pulled so that the threat still remains and I says could undergo a resurgence. Despite president comes earlier declaration that 100%. Devices in Syria had been defeated. He has never said. That the elimination of the territorial cal fate means the end devices in Toto we know right now that there are ice is fighters scattered still around. Syria and Iraq and that crisis itself. Is growing in other parts the world Fulton adding that the ice is threat will remain on the Zack ABC news Washington.

