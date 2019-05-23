Transcript for Baby dies after being left in van for 5 hours at day care

Now to that day care tragedy afford a police say a baby has died her being left inside a van for five hours and now the co owner of the day care is under arrest. This morning tragedy at this daycare and Jacksonville Florida. Police say a four month old died after being left in the back of the van for several hours preliminary information suggests that the kid was there from about 8 AM to about a little after 1 o'clock. Temperatures during the afternoon reached 92 degrees authorities say in employee called 911 after finding the baby in the van. Which is used to pick up children who attend day care. Overnight police arrested the co owner of the business deer early Ewing is now charged with child neglect we had to stop sending them there. The business has faced complaints in the past this woman who didn't want to be identified says she recently pulled her kids out of that day care. Mean when math. One bad thing is that they can't man left believed there would grade school ease him could give their cells all. It comes just days after a similar tragedy was averted near Atlanta. We're officers rescued this child left in a hot vehicle outside Wal-Mart the father now under arrest. The death in Florida would be the eight hot car deaths so far this year coming after a record 52 last year. Aside from crashes heat stroke is the leading cause of death in vehicles for children. On the same day of that tragedy in Florida and Ohio lawmaker proposed legislation. That would require all vehicles be equipped with the system to alert the driver if a passenger is still in the backseat when the cars turned off. And the license of that day care in Florida has now been suspended authorities say it failed to notify the state. That it was transporting children in that thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.