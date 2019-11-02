Transcript for Baby found in the middle of California road with umbilical cord still attached

So this morning February 11 twin nineteen about 4:30 this morning a man was walking eastbound on having thirteen and a half he's approached by a female. Driving a white smaller SUV schema got out of her car. Ask the man if he can help her and asked him to take her child. The man directed her to a fire station and valley Children's Hospital down the street and suggested she take VP there. The man left the area. A few minutes later newspaper delivery person driving east on avenue thirteen half noticed something Middleton Rhode. He pulled over and shocked to discover a newborn baby girl on the center line of the roadway. Here with the child the middle of the road when he called 911. Hand. Essentially the how to patrol Iraq. Have draws this batch along with the ambulance. They make contact with the child she was wearing a one piece flannel pajamas she installed in the local court it does appear that she was born during the night. Very fortunate that child is discovered by the newspaper delivery person where she was seriously injured or even possibly killed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.