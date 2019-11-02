-
Now Playing: If you're watching, we're coming,' officer said to the 'Snapchat Killer'
-
Now Playing: Military families head to Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Kali the monkey returns home
-
Now Playing: Slain NYPD detective 'gave his life for us,' mayor says
-
Now Playing: 'Hero' bystander with a gun stops shooter at dentist's office
-
Now Playing: Rare monkey stolen from Palm Beach Zoo found safe
-
Now Playing: 'El Chapo' to be sentenced in June after being convicted on all 10 charges
-
Now Playing: Denver teachers strike continues into day 3
-
Now Playing: DNA leads to man's arrest for 1993 murder
-
Now Playing: Army 'Golden Knights' injured
-
Now Playing: Suspect in custody in Connecticut suitcase murder
-
Now Playing: Injured athletes get a second chance
-
Now Playing: Snowball fight turns into brawl
-
Now Playing: Lawmaker questions DHS secretary about death of detainee
-
Now Playing: Pacific Northwest battles record snowstorm
-
Now Playing: Texas officials find kids locked in cages
-
Now Playing: Children found locked in dog cage, deputies say
-
Now Playing: The Pulse of Perseverance: 3 doctors on hardship, brotherhood, and success
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 13, 2019
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019