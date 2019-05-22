Transcript for Baby girl dies after she's left in hot van

On arrival officers were assisting Tea Party Wednesday unconscious and then in a car seat in the back of the van. Gundy and him was not breathing. Immediately made efforts to resuscitate the child and an easily transported to the hospital Reno's. An infant we're talking a few months old so very young obviously an RC homicide is not working the the case and interviews of being conducted. No other children were hurt the parents of the child are hospital with the with the intent right now indicates. Maybe there. Preliminary information suggests that the kid was there from about 8 AM to about a little after 1 o'clock. Yes they that was Ewing and that's the van that you see behind me in the sun yes. Not yet but we're. Meeting with the citizenry now and we will determine what charges are appropriate and whether or not this starts we filed. Since.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.