Transcript for Barry makes landfall, dangerous rain moves in

Berry making landfall slamming into the central Louisiana coast as a category one hurricane power as a precaution this is just the beginning. I ask him in the state vigilant. The storm now no longer a hurricane but authorities warning aid is on the move still packing punishing winds and torrential downpours. Morgan City hard hit with the Erie uprooting trees damaging homes and property and at its peak the leaving this city totally in the dark. So Brad Wright helped build it right to me. Will hunters. Out of the lakers. In terrible peiris a Levy they're over topped by the rising water the sources now rescued after becoming stranded. So how deep the water wasn't it. Next the waters there rot so we do it in a mob. This Levy in myrtle grove also over top two but according to officials not a single that he along the Mississippi River. His failed in New Orleans for the first time in history all of the city's flood gates were closed head of the storm. That cools things. We'll breezy at low battery that wearing a statement on that from now saying some residents are reading a sign of relief but the mayor stressing the danger. Isn't over yet. We are not in any way out of the Willits and we will continue to reiterate this today tonight and into tomorrow. And this is one of the ways the city is. It was with her ABC news New Orleans.

