Close call: Cyclist nearly falls into drawbridge gap

Video shows the woman cycling past warning gates on the Racine Street Bridge in Menasha, Wisconsin.
0:29 | 07/17/18

So this was weird here's what's not to do on a corporate woman on bike there is ignoring the signs near Green Bay, Wisconsin. And peddling right through the gap as the bridges. Was about to be raised she's okay by senators eventually rescued her and the bridge operator was notified she suffered only minor injuries and that fall.

