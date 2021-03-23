Transcript for Biden comments on Boulder mass shooting

Less than a week after serving murders of eight people. In the assault on the API community in Georgia. While flag was still fly at half staff. For the tragedy and other American cities been scarred by gun violence. And result in problem. And estate guy who hate to say because the race for saying so often my heart goes out. Our hearts go out through the survivors. The Who had to had to flee for their lives anew hit terrified. Unsure if they would ever see their families again their friends again. The consequences mall has served deeper than massacre suspect we know mining deepest thanks to heroic police. Another first responders were acted so quickly to address the situation. And keep the members or their community safe. The safety obviously the obvious. I commend the exceptional bravery of officer challenged. I send my deepest condolences are scrambling I want to be very clear. This is one thing I do know not to say I'm in terms what's happened there. We're still waiting for more information regarding the shooter and his motive. The weapons he used the guns the magazines the weapons the modifications that apparently are taking place from those weapons that are involved here. I don't need to wait another minute. Let alone an hour. To take common sense steps. I'll save lives in the future and urge my colleagues. In the house and senate to act the senate should immediately pass a machete and the United States send. I hope summer list issued immediately pass. Until house passed bills are close loopholes and a background check system. These are royals to receive votes of both Republicans and Democrats in the house. This is not a should not be a partisan issue. This an American issue. You'll save lives American lives. Who have to act.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.