-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Several states low on gas as pipeline comes back online
-
Now Playing: Drivers go to extreme lengths as gas stations run out of fuel
-
Now Playing: Gas prices spike following Colonial Pipeline cyberattack
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson’s family looks back on evidence used in his murder trial
-
Now Playing: Why Puerto Rico is in a state of emergency over gender violence
-
Now Playing: What to know about criminal hacker group DarkSide
-
Now Playing: Consumer prices rise amid growing inflation
-
Now Playing: Images show 2 planes after mid-air collision
-
Now Playing: Man arrested after allegedly driving with tiger in car speaks out
-
Now Playing: 'Everything is getting more expensive'
-
Now Playing: $1 million vaccine incentive
-
Now Playing: Gas pipeline restarts operations
-
Now Playing: GOP prepares to replace Cheney in leadership role after being ousted
-
Now Playing: Biden issues executive order focused on cybersecurity after Colonial Pipeline attack
-
Now Playing: Colonial Pipeline restarts operations, days after Russian-linked hack
-
Now Playing: How to fix five things you’re doing wrong on your resume