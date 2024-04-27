Biden speaks at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

President Joe Biden poked fun at his age, Donald Trump's legal issues, Lauren Boebert and Fox News during his remarks at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C.

April 27, 2024

