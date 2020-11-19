Transcript for Biden transition team’s frustrations grow as delays persist

President elect Biden is scheduled to speak virtually with several governors today about federal and state responses to the pandemic they can move based in Wilmington Delaware worth more on that face. President elect Biden now says of the trump administration's delay and sharing information she is causing his transition team to fall behind year what of the Biden's team's options at this point. Hi Diane there is increasing frustration within the biting transition team they feel the very least this city getting briefings on the pandemic and the real alphabet a vaccine now or eventually be approved a so far there's been none of that and frankly should basic American allies are maligned yesterday the president elect sanction that -- delay could potentially put his administration back weeks if not months and then he wants the politics is possibly can move ahead and planning for this pandemic can also planning to roll out of that potential vaccines and figuring out what to do from day one. At what should we expect to hear from the present elect when he meets with these governors today. But the president elect and the VP elect to a both these meetings virtually with a bipartisan group of governors and that's significant on many fronts in order for Biden administration to be successful. In a rolling out the vaccines across the country or even amassed commanded or any kind of federal regulation they would need cooperation from these governors on the ground so this really really important otherwise he becomes a fragment your plan that basically could potentially fall apart so in the meeting today are we talking about a half Korean how important that cooperation is and how to make sure it happens went to take off and state but and in some of his senior staff this week when one can we can't what can we expect. To hear about cabinet appointments. Other riding transition team has been indicating for quite awhile now that the Clinton eagles' top level cabinet appointment around the Thanksgiving holiday we're Talking Heads of departments like state depends. Treasury and justice and they're considering several people were very few spots so far actually Mari. And abiding team decides to tap into more members of congress should be making Biden's legislative agenda really difficult to achieve the complete their brick wall that the president elect said yesterday he could possibly based in the senate well if he taps more members of congress that could be very difficult for him moving forward. Her hectic removing Wilmington Delaware Forrest thanks say.

