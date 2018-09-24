Transcript for Bill Cosby faces sentencing for sexual assault conviction

Hi there Linda Davis in Norris town Pennsylvania for ABC news live this is day one of what is expected to be at Tuesday's sentencing hearing the ramifications here. Are huge is bill Cosby's formerly America's debt going to end up sitting in a jail cell and if so. For how long. 'cause days of course the first celebrity to be sentenced during this. The need to Ara after his conviction in April when he was found guilty on three felony counts for drugging. And sexually assaulting Andris Thompson and his Pennsylvania home in 2004. Currently has insisted that any sexual encounters with con stent. Or other accusers he says they were consensual. Con stent is expected to return to this courthouse once again. This time to give her victim impact statement additionally there will be testimony to help the judge determine if convicted in the median will be deemed a sexually violent predator. Each of the three counts carries a maximum ten year sentence but they would run concurrently Cosby does plan to appeal his conviction but according to Pennsylvania law. That can't happen until after his sentencing. I'm Linda Davis and nor sound Pennsylvania you're watching ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.