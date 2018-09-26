Transcript for Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for sexual assault

Cosby who has just spent his first night behind bars after being sentenced to three to ten years in prison for sexual assault Lindsey Davis is a Norris town Pennsylvania. The latest on that Lindsay. Hi Diane what of long wrote this has been 34 months in fact since Bill Cosby was first arrested. Until now and what a roller coaster of emotions as you can imagine and I think that I've really noticed sharp contrast that when we heard the guilty verdict inside the courtroom back in April there was in eruption. Quite a reaction that you pick here. Inside the courtroom bill 'cause we actually physically doubled over in his chair and then you didn't see his head popped back up. For some time there were several of his accusers who had to be removed from the courtroom because they solved so loudly but. That's not at all what we saw. On Tuesday it was quiet in fact. Several of his accusers though they did as they helped Nancy they shed some tears of the Bill Cosby was stoic. Didn't have any particular. Reaction that was observable. To hearing that he could potentially spend the rest of his life behind bars and of course he is waking up. In a jail cell this morning. This after he emerged from the courtroom in handcuffs on Tuesday sentenced to three to ten years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting entry constant in his home in 2004. And what it means is you have to spend at least three years behind bars. And at that point a number of factors including his age and his behavior we'll have to be considered to determine just when he could possibly be released in the meantime. His accusers are reacting to a sentence some calling it. Surreal others relief and justice one woman I talked you said look this is a sad day this is not a time of celebration they should not have happened. To any of us of Cosby's wife of 54 years we'll 'cause it was not in court on Tuesday she's saying that her husband was denied his right to a fair trial his publicist. Last of the judicial process calling it the most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States will now. The appeal process begins and the number of civil lawsuits that he faces. Speaking get under way Diane.

