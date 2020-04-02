Transcript for What does Black History Month mean to you?

His campaign for me a chance to reflect. A chance to think black history mine is one of the best minds to look back on all of beautiful things we've done over the years to require. On the people who shoulders. Of which we stand to look back into understand foundations that people before us laid the history and the contribution of African Americans to this country and got her at its root Black History Month is a reminder to really be proud of that's something that were once taught to be ashamed of Black History Month starts eleventh or the progress that has been made throughout this country civil right. Segregation Jim Crow Black History Month upon entering college all the pioneers have come before girls apart links and news map government carton she went fan of the king junior's James Baldwin Frederick Douglass why Angelo the importance of black history as olive out all the things that. Make us unique it's our man. To truly convey how dealing ants is accurate TUS apparition quality so what is black history important to me honor culture opportunity achievement progress strength of this fact and possibility.

