Transcript for Blinken says Afghan first interpreters to arrive in US after failed Kuwait deal

As you know earlier this month president Biden announced we call operation allies refuge to support. The relocation. Four Afghan nationals and their families. Who are. Eligible for special immigrant visas and that process is actively under way and indeed. We expect the first beneficiaries. The program to begin arriving very very soon. At the State Department. We've activated. And Afghanistan coordination task force that is working on this it's led by three time ambassador. Traci Jacobson and has experts from across the relevant departments in government. And that task forces coordinating our efforts. To take SIB applicants out of harm's way. And of qualified. Bring them to the United States once there they're vetting is complete. So we're very actively engaged in that we've put significant resources. Into this effort. We are talking to a number of countries about the possibility of temporarily. Relocating. These applicants. As the process. Is is complete it takes some time to work through the the process. And as I said that was product one of the one of the issues that count and our conversation state as it is. With a number of other friends and allies but we are very much. Focused on making good on our obligations. To those who stood with us in Afghanistan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.