BLM co-founder: ‘Sometimes you have to be bold and courageous with what you ask for’

More
Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors speaks to Linsey Davis about the Breonna Taylor case, the movement to defund the police, and the future of racial justice.
7:06 | 09/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for BLM co-founder: ‘Sometimes you have to be bold and courageous with what you ask for’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:06","description":"Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors speaks to Linsey Davis about the Breonna Taylor case, the movement to defund the police, and the future of racial justice. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73226827","title":"BLM co-founder: ‘Sometimes you have to be bold and courageous with what you ask for’","url":"/US/video/blm-founder-bold-courageous-73226827"}