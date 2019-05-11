Transcript for Bob's Burgers robbery, assault a 'deliberate hoax': Sheriff

On the evening of October 19. We received a call 911 call. Recording that takeover style robbery. At barbs burgers and sea tac where chief Mattson is the chief of police. Patrons were allegedly tied up robbed of jewelry and two female members were said to be salts sexually assault Ted. The robbers were described as two Samoan else. Who escaped in a brown Ford pickup of one of the victims. Today I can confirm to you it was all a lie. Every employee present that evening every customer participated. In a deliberate hoax. Not only is false reporting a crime but in this case. And cock Tina violent takeover crime. Where the suspects were allegedly armed sets up the potential for some really bad things to happen. First our deputies and detectives. Have been looking for that truck. What would've happened if we read this stop the driver thinking that they were a suspect. In a very violent crime. Or an armed robbery. Second participants decided they would end this fake robbery on to some island else. Not only do we have a hoax but we have a racially motivated one. Our detectives believe that participants hope to avoid deportation. Applying for and receiving a federal U visa. Non immigrant U visas are available to those who are victims of crime and have since. Times excuse me. Who are victims of crime Massa suffered substantial mental or physical. Abuse. And who assist law enforcement in solving that crime. Their work under this program is essential to helping us. Solve crimes that happen to. Our non immigrant population. This hoax should be an affront to all of us especially those real victims of violence and sexual assault. That you nieces were intended to protect. I'll be consulting at my detectives in the prosecutor's office on appropriate next steps.

