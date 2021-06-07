Transcript for 4 more bodies found in Surfside building collapse

Good morning everyone. Here we are on the morning update thirteen. Active search and rescue team throughout the night and these teens. QU QV stream he had heard and challenging conditions. Through the rain and through that wins they have. They caused only briefly very light. Which is legally be fired. For up to thirty minutes. The classes whenever there's a lightning strike within twenty miles. Regarding the impact tropical storm Elsa. Expect occasional pass strong showers. We're closely monitoring the weather and we now have a weather service he admitted. We begin our search and rescue team. To work closely track for any changes that could impact of work to assure the safety of our efforts. Through the team's ongoing efforts we. We covered or that fish. The number there yet it's now thirty. We did 26 at again. 191. People are accounted for and we have one. People who are content. As I've mentioned before the did start checking on going and here is thorough review. Names. Reports many worker rich. So eight days we may only have a name without an apartment number without a date of birth or other details so about 100 injured. Around seven those are people. We're in in the building during the last. Our detectives continue to follow one every single report that was admitted that in many cases they aren't able. So it's a distant relative or someone overseas without. And that that makes it very difficult for us to determine whether an individual was back in the building. We continue to carry all of the boundaries were missing loved ones she needs to reach out. We have so that Ari. File missing person's report. With the police and we want to turn every single. Every single life that has been lost it's about loving family friends and best. Someone's child or parent her niece or cousin or grandparent and you know without waiting for news is unbearable. The waiting waiting and reading. Here on and so. Receiving that your love life is gone is also unclear that we need information. Please continue to hold all of them. Thank your hearts. And your prayers during his unmatched. We're also and hard to fight breast fed and support the men and women of these are teams wherever possible and to. We brought in polling stations closer to their sites to provide relief from beyond. As well as. We're taking taking breaks from the wind and other than. We're also grateful for the support from room Caribbean which is providing a dime she we're first responders can also rest. Our federal partner continues to work closely with the structural. And kids in the fire rescue. On site as he candidates gathering process is well under way. The teens are extremely well coordinated they're capturing all possible insights from the degree and Paul have been. I can line. The US Geological Survey and National Science Foundation and are also sending in case. And be light our scanners are working so that we can better life. The degree given the rough terrain and I'll have to make sure that we have the proper equipment and personnel on the site. All this evidence will be critical should in this. Eventual nine mind you report. And I'm here working on all levels local state and federal providing answers. We're going to be making policy changes as you know at every night. And at every step in the building process. Can never ever happen. Again.

