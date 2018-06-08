Transcript for Body of missing NYC mother of 5 possibly found

New developments that are missing mother from the Bronx police trying to figure out of the body of a woman found in Philadelphia is in fact the mother of five who disappeared from our area last month. Eyewitness News reporter anything golly Wallace live in this championship. Yet again this case has now spanned over three is separate to. States but the concentration is on the Philadelphia at this hour because that's where that body was found last night. Police were alerted to the basement of the building after neighbors say they found. After neighbors say they now had foul odor. From coming from the building a landlord went down to meet the discovery and called the Thompson fifty year old bind now live to Vera left her Bronx home a week ago. Saturday to visit her alleged boyfriend Louis Smith grown Martinez in Philadelphia and she hasn't been heard. From incidents while it was on Monday a week ago that Virginia police pulled over Martinez got me taveras maroon suvs. Inside that vehicle investigators confirm they found a gun and clothing belonging to the mother of five. Martinez was arrested on the spot for Grand Larceny and criminal possession of a weapon even though there's no confirmation that this may be the body of the mother of five. The news is not sitting well with your family. Because we unknown. Why are you saying that wasn't there weren. An unfortunate name not only trying to stay strong and where big family. We're doing whatever weekends she was an amazing person that was all about home work and about her family. Right now 38 year old Martinez of the jailed being held without bail. Reporting live in the company's founding section of rock plummeting dollar Golf Channel seven eyewitness.

