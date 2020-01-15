Body of missing teen found in chimney

More
Harley Dilly, 14, who was last seen before Christmas, was discovered in the chimney of a vacant house.
0:19 | 01/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Body of missing teen found in chimney
The search for missing Ohio teenagers ended in tragedy the body of fourteen all Harley Gailey was found in the chimney of a vacant house. Carly with last seen walking this global port Christmas. Police believe he tried going down the chimney but got stuck. They had not checked inside the house before there were no signs of forced entry.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"Harley Dilly, 14, who was last seen before Christmas, was discovered in the chimney of a vacant house. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68296176","title":"Body of missing teen found in chimney","url":"/US/video/body-missing-teen-found-chimney-68296176"}