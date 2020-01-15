Transcript for Body of missing teen found in chimney

The search for missing Ohio teenagers ended in tragedy the body of fourteen all Harley Gailey was found in the chimney of a vacant house. Carly with last seen walking this global port Christmas. Police believe he tried going down the chimney but got stuck. They had not checked inside the house before there were no signs of forced entry.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.