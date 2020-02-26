Bodycam footage shows disturbing arrest of 6-year-old girl

More
An Orlando police officer zip-tied a young girl’s hands behind her back and took her into custody after her school reported she had kicked and punched three staff members.
2:15 | 02/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bodycam footage shows disturbing arrest of 6-year-old girl

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:15","description":"An Orlando police officer zip-tied a young girl’s hands behind her back and took her into custody after her school reported she had kicked and punched three staff members.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69216660","title":"Bodycam footage shows disturbing arrest of 6-year-old girl","url":"/US/video/bodycam-footage-shows-disturbing-arrest-year-girl-69216660"}