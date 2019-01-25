Bodycam footage shows police scramble to rescue teen from frozen pond

Tense bodycam footage shows Ohio police scramble to rescue a teenager - and a fellow officer who fell through the ice of a frozen pond while trying to save the teen.
0:35 | 01/25/19

