Transcript for New bodycam video shows officers' reactions after arresting Sterling Brown

Good. Let it. Was. It was blood. You don't you know. Within minutes of walking out of Walgreens attorney six and national a half dozen Milwaukee police officers surrounded bucks he sterling brown. Tell news obtain new body camera video of the responding officers. I just able to circulate it to her guest. 400 tickets. Over the that it. We want all this. I. Would meet with. It's about how. It. But senate seat but was. The police chief suspended sergeant Jeffrey Krieger for his role in what comes next. But it doesn't. It didn't carry it. Knocked. If you could give evidence. I can't doesn't want omitted. A couple of oh. I'm a little. And they got paid. Eluded little Iraq. Annan. Even after touching brown and removing the taste it throngs officers surrounded it. Otherwise we loved. It oh. Its an officers appear to realize her own it was a buck. Sterling yeah it. The problem. Yeah. Yeah. Hold. It's been. A look really don't know. Starter Tomo Larson with us longer dorm door league really you know alone was who our own history to you you know just to draw attention. Two it. Child you know via voice and try to help. As many people as I can in this situation. In his only TV interview on the tasting brown said he would soon. He suggested the same to the officers involved. Undergoing made it look forward. We'll. And fifty. For no reason. Paramedics loaded ground into an ambulance as officers called back to the district station. We know of but one of them. Oregon so the argument isn't. There to lead them. This officer boarded a truck to tow Brown's loaner car. Rioters. And don't have any requested approval for over parliament on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.