No bond for 2 men who allegedly planned mass shooting

Rolman Balcarcel Ac, 38, and Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, were charged with possession of a firearm by a non-U.S. citizen.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live