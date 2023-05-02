On the border in the final days of Title 42

ABC News’ Mireya Villarreal reports from the southern border on the confusion and rapidly shifting policies surrounding the U.S. immigration system as the pandemic-era Title 42 nears its end.

May 2, 2023

