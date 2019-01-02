-
Now Playing: Border protection agents make largest fentanyl bust in US history
-
Now Playing: Daughter of notorious serial killer breaks her silence
-
Now Playing: 'Empire' star's family breaks silence on 'homophobic hate crime'
-
Now Playing: Nearly 300 priests, clergymen in Texas accused of sexual abuse
-
Now Playing: Missing teen found safe, adoptive father arrested
-
Now Playing: Deep freeze extends from Midwest to East Coast
-
Now Playing: What Kerri Rawson never knew about her serial killer dad BTK
-
Now Playing: Take it from Betsey Johnson: It's okay to be weird
-
Now Playing: Suite where Marilyn Monroe lived gives us 'so much to smile about'
-
Now Playing: New study shows nearly half of all Americans have heart disease
-
Now Playing: Baseball legend Jackie Robinson honored on 100th birthday
-
Now Playing: NJ Man charged with faking slip and fall
-
Now Playing: Jetblue flight scare on possible lightning strike
-
Now Playing: America Strong: Firefighters across the country fighting thru the deep freeze
-
Now Playing: Florida toddler survives after falling into rhino exhibit
-
Now Playing: Man charged with insurance fraud in 'fake' slip and fall
-
Now Playing: Arizona Department of Corrections releases video of prison hostage situation
-
Now Playing: Trump claims intel chiefs said they were 'totally misquoted'
-
Now Playing: The latest on Jussie Smollet attack
-
Now Playing: Officer in fatal shooting was allegedly drinking