Transcript for Boulder district attorney discusses investigation into mass shooting

Yesterday. Boulder suffered a tragic and horrific attack that victims who were food shopping were engaged in every day act something we all do. And it turned out to be their last day on earth. I cannot imagine the pain and agony that their loved ones their families are feeling right now. And to them I want to say this. I promise you that all of us here worked tirelessly to support you and help you through this process. And also to make sure that the killer is held apps Italy and fully accountable for what he did. To them. All the loved ones and friends of the victims and to the boulder community yesterday. Officer Eric Talley. Died heroically. Is one of the many outstanding members a ball to Kenny law enforcement and you've been an officer here at the boulder police department. The patrol car behind us is here in his honor today. He died charging into the line of fire to save people or simply trying to live their lives and go food shopping. And the man who gunned them down will be held fully responsible. There are ten people killed yesterday. The chief chief Harold read off the names. Of all ten. I would ask you to join me as a community. As a country and honoring and respecting. All ten of the victims. Killer his name. That will live in infamy. But today let us remember the victims. And let us work tirelessly for them to make sure the right thing happens. In this case and I can promise you that is our solemn commitment. To the victims and the families and to this community.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.