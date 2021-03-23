Transcript for Boulder police chief remembers fallen officer Eric Talley

On your word about your neighbors your word about your partners your worried about. Everything we needed that call. And so. Yeah I feel not a on it. And it's heartbreaking it's heartbreaking to talk to victims. Their families. I'm. You know it's tragic. This officer had seven children. Ages five day eighteen. I just had bad officers. Pull family in my office two weeks ago to give him an award. And so it is personal this is my community I live here. You have something like this happens so so close to where you live in. Thanks to know the fear and community. Instant that the officer's. Sacrifice themselves. It's heartbreaking. Yeah I can tell you that he's a very kind man. And he didn't have to go into policing. He had a profession before this. But he felt a higher calling. And he loved this community. And he's everything that policing. Deserves and eat. He cared about this community. He cared about boulder police department. He cared about his failing. When he was willing to die. To protect others. And that gets lost in translation.

