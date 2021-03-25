Transcript for Boulder shooting suspect makes 1st court appearance

So let me go ahead and bring in the ABC news contributor former FBI special agent Brad Garrett there while we wait to hear more from Matt. Brad you heard mast there describing the new issues of the defense is bringing up applying to analyze the defendants. Mental health here and this. How soon will that factor into the ongoing investigation of China Hong Kong. Or motive in this case. I'm not sure it will affect it and mean keep in mind Diane that a vast majority. I'm. Mass shooters who. Contend they have some sort of mental illness. Seldom doesn't break down to that they're so mentally ill they don't know right from wrong. And he went to and through two million logical steps. Purchasing the weapon going to the store methodically shooting. That more work against him as far as that he knew he was doing was wrong. So those of you that there's that side of it you know you hear the defense attorney anywhere else do you turn. I mean basically. They're so much evidence in this case that he committed the crime. It's going to be an uphill battle for themselves. Expect to hear more of that. But in the as far as figuring out the melody and mental health examinations. Are just something's going to occur but not only effect that the police are doing. Other than maybe what information. Or questions they asked people can it is so important also to point out as mental health advocates always do that. People who suffer from mental illness are much more likely to be victims of a crime then the perpetrators. One is this so we judges want to clear that up and get that out there as well but. Brad what what do you think is the latest steps right now in this investigation what are investigators focused on at this point. So. Me and they've gone through obviously where the weapons came from it appears it was lawfully purchased based on what they have said. What information. As he shared verbally online. Through tax few telephone calls. A bow. Violence about going after people and maybe not specifically this market or maybe this market. All because it what they want to do is build me a story of him that talks about why he ended up. In outside and then ultimately inside this market methodically shooting people. Because. Diet and mass shooters when they commit these acts are at the high point of their life in their mind at least temporarily. And so they want to share sometimes what they're about to go do. Did he do that it sounds like that the family had some information. But we don't really know specifically what that exactly ends. Max Hannemann bragged Daryn. Thank you all so much again that was the first court appearance for the suspect in a Boulder, Colorado mass shooting he's facing ten counts of first degree murder. One count of attempted murder in the defense is now asking for three months to evaluate his mental health.

