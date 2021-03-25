Transcript for Boulder supermarket shooting investigation continues

Suspects in the Boulder, Colorado mass shooting made his first court appearance this morning the hearing marked the first time he's been seen in public since the shooting on Monday afternoon. He's been charged with ten counts of murder and one count of attempted murder the defense in the case is now asking for delay to assess his mental health. Matt Gutman is in Boulder, Colorado with the latest. A caring guy and this is the first time that. Anyone has seen at least publicly. Release of the 21 year old. I suspect in that supermarket shooting. He was in court he had a team of public defenders within and most uninteresting part of life. Mom was his first appearance basically. That opportunity needed to make that the basic first assessments of a trial that. He's public defenders said Dayton needs three months in order to assess. The movement and mental well being. All of their client they wanted to know whether. Basically he was fit to stand trial so. Come this is interesting because we got hints of that in a police affidavit released couple days ago. Which essentially had talked to Sammy members who'd begun to sound. His mental health whether he was actually saying they had said he didn't. Playing in fiddling with that hey our style weapon. Inside the house they had suggested that he might it suffered from some sort of mental breakdown of friends of his from high school. I've made the same allegations that may be done everything was right with this man. He was very quick to anger and apparently after some sort of altercation at school had threatened to kill the rest of his peers so an armed. The mental health of the suspect it's likely going to be pretty significant factor as we go forward again this process. Michael Doherty who is 58. Desperately wants to keep this trial right here in boulder to try to bring justice to that. Victims' families. He says the sooner tried to everything we can it is too early to talk about whether a mental health is gonna play a role whether the suspect is fit to stand trial right now whether to proceed. And what he says is his primary goal right now is finishing processing. The crime scene itself. Begin the investigation in earnest try to figure out why this happened and ultimately. I try to bring some closure to the families. Terry dance time and I got in forests and other Colorado thanks for that Matt.

