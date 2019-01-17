-
Now Playing: Girl Scouts Get Lesson in Fake Money
-
Now Playing: Warning over counterfeit goods ahead of Black Friday
-
Now Playing: NJ Teens Busted in Fake Money Scheme
-
Now Playing: Woman shot 21 times by zTrip passenger
-
Now Playing: Newborn girl found dead in trash in Amazon facility bathroom: Police
-
Now Playing: Women's March organizer Tamika Mallory faces scrutiny ahead of 3rd annual march
-
Now Playing: Boy receives 10-day school suspension for using counterfeit money
-
Now Playing: Fast facts about the State of the Union presidential address
-
Now Playing: Ex-NFL player attacks alleged peeping Tom
-
Now Playing: Pickup truck slams into parked vehicles
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Jan. 17, 2019
-
Now Playing: Kidnapping victim faces teacher who ran away with her
-
Now Playing: Lawsuit takes on family behind OxyContin
-
Now Playing: Louisville renames airport for boxing legend Muhammad Ali
-
Now Playing: FBI thwarts possible attack on the White House
-
Now Playing: Federal employees turn to food banks, retirement accounts
-
Now Playing: FBI arrests Georgia man for allegedly plotting to attack the White House
-
Now Playing: What televangelist Jim Bakker's Heritage USA theme park looks like today
-
Now Playing: Potential 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris shares advice for young women
-
Now Playing: Sanjana Ramesh makes history during NCAA early signing period