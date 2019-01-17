Transcript for Boy receives 10-day school suspension for using counterfeit money

I've never. Handled counterfeit money I don't know what it looks like. And that's why Irvin for law and a retired vet assumed this twenty dollar bill but he got in change from the fast food restaurant was real. He gave it to his son to pay for lunch but when the lunch lady market with a counterfeit pen it turned out to be fake. How is confused on how little money was counterfeit pinging. How Ireland see how my pairs she gave me not knowing. When I counted my money on and it was counterfeit and there was no way when I gave us on the money that he knew was counterfeit. Christian a straight a honor student and athlete was sent to the assistant principal's office and put on in school suspension. When you try to exploit them that you didn't know was counterfeit what was the reaction. They preening and sang resistant sung in. If we knew wigs he would have had a but we didn't. The couple filed a police report about unknowingly receiving the counterfeit bill they assumed that would clear their son's name. But following a disciplinary hearing Wednesday. A panel decided regardless of circumstance Christian violated the code of conduct prohibiting possession of counterfeit currency. He received a total ten days in school suspension. The final remark was. He possessed and resists. Wrong. Is wrong the whole process is being unfair.

