Boy gets trapped in large cooler, prompting recall

More
Igloo issued a recall of four products on Friday in the wake of the incident.
0:24 | 03/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy gets trapped in large cooler, prompting recall

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61601661,"title":"Boy gets trapped in large cooler, prompting recall","duration":"0:24","description":"Igloo issued a recall of four products on Friday in the wake of the incident.","url":"/US/video/boy-trapped-large-cooler-prompting-recall-61601661","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.