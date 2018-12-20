Transcript for Ex-boyfriend charged with trying to extort 'Jersey Shore' star for $25K

Some real life drama for orgy while from the MTV reality show Jersey Shore her ex boyfriend now charged with trying to extort 25000 bucks robber. Police arrested Thomas a post yesterday the Toms River police department says Jennie Farley reported. That her ex tried to extort the money from her in exchange for keeping her secrets from the media. Close apparently made the call demanding the money three days ago last publicist for polish and Farley gated more than ten years ago.

