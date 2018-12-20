Ex-boyfriend charged with trying to extort 'Jersey Shore' star for $25K

More
Jenni Farley's publicist told police about the extortion attempt on Monday.
0:28 | 12/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ex-boyfriend charged with trying to extort 'Jersey Shore' star for $25K
Some real life drama for orgy while from the MTV reality show Jersey Shore her ex boyfriend now charged with trying to extort 25000 bucks robber. Police arrested Thomas a post yesterday the Toms River police department says Jennie Farley reported. That her ex tried to extort the money from her in exchange for keeping her secrets from the media. Close apparently made the call demanding the money three days ago last publicist for polish and Farley gated more than ten years ago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59928350,"title":"Ex-boyfriend charged with trying to extort 'Jersey Shore' star for $25K","duration":"0:28","description":"Jenni Farley's publicist told police about the extortion attempt on Monday.","url":"/US/video/boyfriend-charged-extort-jersey-shore-star-25k-59928350","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.