The Breakdown: At least 10 confirmed dead in building collapse

More
Plus, the former attorney general speaks out about former President Trump’s false election claims.
28:45 | 06/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Breakdown: At least 10 confirmed dead in building collapse
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"28:45","description":"Plus, the former attorney general speaks out about former President Trump’s false election claims.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78543344","title":"The Breakdown: At least 10 confirmed dead in building collapse","url":"/US/video/breakdown-10-confirmed-dead-building-collapse-78543344"}