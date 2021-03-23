Transcript for The Breakdown: 10 killed in supermarket shooting in Colorado

Hi everyone thanks for streaming with us how to break down I'm Diana stayed out. And I'm Terry Moran and authorities in Colorado have identified the ten victims in the mass shooting at a supermarket in colder on Monday and one of those victims. Is Eric tally and a veteran police officer and father of steps he was the first officer on the scene. President Biden has ordered the flags of the white have to be flown at half staff to honor. That victims can. That order came just half a day after the end of the president's previous sort of fly flags at half staff in honor of the victims of last week's Atlanta shootings. The flags the White House were only raised to full staff for half a day before another deadly shooting in this country. Prompted another presidential our team in boulder and is there would delay. Also coming up hundreds of foreign born students paid millions of dollars would. Attended an American University. Only to have their visas canceled in the turned out to be a sting operation. Now those students want their day in court for the Biden administration wants the lawsuit thrown out we'll hear from one of the attorneys in the case about where things stand. But we begin with new details in that deadly mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado ten people including a responding officer were killed at a grocery store. In the middle of the afternoon. These are the names of those ten victims they range in age from twenty years old to 65. The suspect is identified as a 21 year old male he's in police custody. And charged with ten counts of first degree murder now president Biden is urging congress to take action on gun control legislation. I don't need to wait another minute. Let alone an hour. To take common sense steps. I'll save the lives in the future and urge my colleagues. In the house and senate to act. We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again. Will car is on the scene in boulder with the latest on this so well good afternoon what's the latest now in this investigation. Well Diane the big question right now is why why did this gunman stormed back or shoe store leaving ten people dead people who are doing exactly what we've been doing throughout this entire pandemic shopping. And working and there we know that he started shooting in the parking lot before he moved into the store authorities say the shooter is a 21 year old who was born in Syria and moved to the United States. As a child they also say that he used an assault rifle killing everyone he shot. Police arrived on the scene within minutes and engaged with the suspect before he was taken into custody. Now witnesses say that he was seen wearing blue jeans and a green tactical vest and at some point he cook all his clothes they were later found inside next to two guns. A rumor AR 556 pistol and a handgun and in video you can see the alleged suspects right leg covered in blood. According to court documents his sister tells members of law enforcement that she saw him playing with a gun just a couple days ago. And at this point doors are still trying to figure out exactly what took him into that store. Keep in mind this mass shooting comes on the heels of the shooting spree just last week in Atlanta. And it's sad to have to report this is yet again will we know that those ten victims. Their names have been identified and their ages we put them up on the screen a little while ago what else do we know so far about these victims. That's right men and women. Came in all who were killed they are their ages range from 28 hot to 65. Did at least one worked in the gore shoe store and then there was officer. Eric Talley who hot was an eleven year veteran of the boulder police department he was a father of seven. And now he's being hailed as a hero for racing towards the gunfire tickle us. He's a very kind man. Kenny didn't have to go into policing. He had a profession before this. But he fell to hire only. And he loved this community. And he's every saying that policing. Deserves and needs. He cared about this community. He cared about boulder police department. He cared about his family. When he was willing to die. To protect others. And that gets lost in translation. To give me an understanding of just what she's talking about some residents here say that they've interacted with officer tally over the years and that he would give them his personal cell phone number. And tell them to call him at any time. If they had any issues and throughout the day we've seen members of the community walking up and putting flowers on that police car that is officer tallies. Police car right there people putting the flowers are also leaving notes here as this community. Continues to more diet. And of course as we continue to get more more stories. From these victims were gonna continue to tell them that will we saw something in usual today where the police chief actually. Got emotional during today's press conference as she talked a little bit about the day's events about what happened. How is the community reacting to this. While it's just another brutal day not only serum boulder but for Colorado Colorado has seen a number of mass shootings over the years you may remember. Back in 2015 there was a shooting and a Planned Parenthood. Eight and 2012 there was a shooting at the year roar movie theater theater and then of course back in 1999 there was a shooting at Columbine High School which really. Change the way that police respond to these. Types of shooting so. This is a state that is gone through these types of mass shootings and every time this happens it is heartbreaking news gut wrenching it. Tears these. Communities apart I know there's gonna take not just days and not just weeks for this community debt try to seal one pull it sells back together what does it take months even. Years diet. All right we'll Karr Boulder, Colorado. Thanks that well and another tough day for the country we're going to head to the border now and a crisis down there we're getting a look inside. Tour the government run facilities were unaccompanied minors are being held after crossing the border from Mexico and the United States to Biden administration's not. Currently allowing journalists into these facilities. They tell us to restrictions are due to concerns about culprit. But administration officials have released video from facilities in El Paso and in Donna Texas. We're unaccompanied children and other migrants are awaiting transfer to other federal agencies Sar chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega. Is on the border with the latest. Inside this tent facility on the southern border so many children they are sleeping on floors side by side huddled under foil blankets this video shot by Customs and Border Protection last week some families. Mostly unaccompanied minors traveling alone. From teenage employees to infants here toddlers in a playpen being watched by a caretaker. At the border. We're with authorities on patrol and the children just keep coming yeah. This Stanley telling me they've been traveling for more than a month while walking most of the way and it's. No he tells me he's not tired he says he's ready to keep walking yeah I mean out of my. And just up the road and even larger group. Indeed these two boys nine in ten years old both traveling alone walking for more than a month. The group is taken them in promising to keep them safe. The boys show me phone numbers of Stanley members in the US they soon hope to find one written on the hats with of his grandfather's car. The other written inside his pocket and pregnant I can't compliment me on. I ask are you steered yes they tell me very. That's Cecilia Vega at the border thanks for that report while. I'm this up to return to that usually in the story that you may not have heard about under the trump administration ice and DHS created effect university. To try to expose student visa fraud. Almost 600 foreign born students were admitted they paid millions of dollars worth of tuition. And then later they had their visas terminate when the university was revealed as a sting operation. The government says ice made it abundantly clear that the university didn't offer actual classes. Following the staying. The students would be students they were told to leave within a week or they would be illegally in the United States now. Those turns are sinking their day in court. And a Nathanson one of the attorneys representing students in this class action lawsuit. Is with us now to tell us more about it in a welcome this is I say Ed doozy of a story so ice is claiming. Sovereign immunity here that that if he can't sue the government can't go after the government government is doing something. With the end its purview under a law they say they had a right to create the university of Farmington. Because it was four law enforcement reasons to expose student visa fraud. The government also argues got corporate government is clearly acting in a non private law enforcement capacity all why why why they're wrong about that. Well they need parents and seemed completely light Regina university they got it fully credit and Amy I went slightly religion and they reached out here India and neat. Who weren't legal eat here illegally in the United States and the and it burns and when our prayer it is. And then sinks. Into earnings and because it seemed familiar again and it's. And they never had and and yeah each and Palin's company and her eight. So you know congressman our nation's. And I'll immortality. There are no. Illegality here. Counterpart an eagle and this horrible collaboration and. No as Supreme Court wants said there's enough crime rather and creating and that's always the question in sting operations. So in 2019 then senator com mullah Harris. Tweeted that this sting operation was quote cool quote a waste of taxpayer dollars and quote official should be held accountable but there. There's been no difference between the Biden and trump administration stands in court on this case. By demonstration even wrote a reply in support of the trump administration's motion to dismiss. So we're expecting a shift between the trump position and the Biden position here in a surprise that but what's going down. I'm just hard ends because that I and her administration and the hour here's Nathan's right. And it ain't getting that ladies and he back. The answer and that they can get these students the chance to study in the eye and say earlier today and in the NBA and ice is EU's. Eight university is an eight chairs and it is never and Ivan ILA. Premiere rock and you're reading here. And and I ABC news spoke to had a some a student who paid 101000 dollars in tuition to the university of Farmington. That he told ABC news he was going to Farmington for both an education. And to get a student visa so here's his reaction to finding out about this sting operation. Enough I don't be so bad neither of remembrance of my management console. Things happened that. Blend of. So Anna how common is it for people to seek student he says in order to stay in the United States and is this gaming the system in anyway. Totally common and legal business that visual senior pentagon Bernanke. Laid out where people. You've got. Oh student need not. Guinness people. And to work well you're and it certainly. That's why he programs and now Barry. Planet Nathanson as this in their interest in case good luck with that and will will keep our our audience posted on thanks very much. And you. Now the economy. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell are testify before congress today on the government's pandemic response yesterday Powell said that the economy is improving. But the recovery is far from complete the Fed will continue to bide short term support. Ford as long as it takes. Earlier I spoke with Jared Bernstein from the White House chasm economic advisors about the road to recovery. Jarrett thanks very much for joining us. My pleasure. So out chairman Powell on the hill is saying. The economic recovery is progressed more rapidly than many expected bus economists now see booming growth that had given that. How long do you think until people feel were back to where we were before the virus has. I think that's going to take a longer wild and some of the aggregate statistics would show. Thanks to the American rescue plan we can be sure that the cup economy's gonna grow faster than that unemployment is going to full more quickly that's what chairman Powell was referring to but two things first of all. This is much more of a kind of a dimmer switch than a light switch it's not like us. People feel you know completely secure one day there's the distribution in the production of the vaccine the rescue plan is doing. You omens work on getting that out there but the other fact of the cases that. Commerce will return as people feel. Safe to go back into the water and that again has to do with controlling the virus and this cheering the vaccine a top priority of this administration was already meeting its goals in that regard. People need to get their shots for the economy get going as a present Spence said well why ABC news confirmed the next steps. President Biden's look at this stunning really giant new spending plan to be present during this week I assume your part of that. Could cost as much as three trillion dollars is what we're hearing so. That took a lot of money what would the plan do. And what does it do that the pandemic relief package the American rescue plan doesn't. Yet that that's a very important question I liked the way you teed it up because these are really separate but complementary pieces of legislation. The rescue plan gets us finally something that heretofore hasn't occurred. To the other side of this crisis so that we can launch a robust and reliable racially inclusive economic expansion can't do that if the virus is still on the land. But this president has always said since the campaign that simply getting back to where we were wasn't good enough. We're going to need to build back better and that means investments in infrastructure. Clean energy education housing child care and and racial equity as well. Yeah and they ambition that is is really. Sweeping a new economic. Vision for America now Republicans. And some economists are looking at that. And they'll get a rapid economic growth we've just been talking about that Ky it's coming and these new massive spending plaza there arguing two points first it'll cause inflation. And second the economy could take care retirement not need. Yeah okay so again. Oh well well keyed up there because there are two issues there want to speak to one. New economic vision and two faster economic growth. Under the old structure of the economy the structure of the building back better is trying to replace. You could have a economic growth. Did not get reflected in the incomes in the opportunities in the health care in the education in the housing. A folks in the bottom half of the income scale that's why we've been undergoing the so called K shape recovery let's talk. Want to get my the American rescue plan and money that's already going out the door where do you think this relief packages had the most immediate impact for for people and and how you look at the complex task of rolling out the next that nearly two trillion dollars I think the direct payments which are already in terms of the tens of millions. Out the door those have been very important the other thing that I wanted to stress especially today being the eleventh anniversary of Obama Kerry Affordable Care Act. Is that some of the health care expansions are going to save real money for not just low income families but middle income families as well because we know. The families at Lowell Patton middle income levels often struggle paying their premiums. So the shores up obamacare and I want to talk replicas president Biden is. Is set to mark eleventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act obamacare. Being signed into law. Yeah more broadly how. You think deadlock has affected. How people pay for their health care in general in this pandemic in particular. But what's at stake in the Supreme Court which is set to rule on whether that law can stand. Without that have been individual mandate it. I think the best way to really capture the broad impact of the Affordable Care Act for obamacare. Is this steep decline in the share of Americans who did not have insurance when that act took a fact. You know 1011 years ago. It this was the largest decline in the uninsured rates since Medicaid and Medicare came on the scene all right let me just repeat that so people understand. This policy intervention the Affordable Care Act led to the largest decline. In the share of Americans without insurance coverage since medicated many Medicare the mid 1960s. That's how historical this was but here's another trend that went the other way. In the past three years of the trump administration. Those uninsured rates begin to slowly creep up again because the trump administration was actively sabotaging. The V bill now you have an administration that is working hard to not just trained in the Affordable Care Act or not just make sure it's here to stay. But to make it much more affordable for middle and low income families as I just described those buying coverage on the exchange's. But also for the not expansion states states that haven't yet expanded to Medicaid the rescue plan has significant resource is. To provide a huge incentive for states to do that so this is is really an important way. To get middle class and lower income Americans. Even upper middle class folks who struggled to sometimes pay their premiums. To make ends meet if they did get a look I'm not gonna comment on on legal issues that I'm not privy to and that about but I will say. That the if something happens to the affordable care you'll see well over twenty million people lose coverage so so the stakes here are tremendously high. When they are obamacare. It's a really big deal as someone once said in the cast behind Jeremy Alan garner much didn't pick in the stuff like that and give thanks very much. And March Madness is under way in Indianapolis after being canceled last year because of the pandemic. When we come back the mayor of Indianapolis joins us live with how his city is planning to pull this off safely. Yeah. People are excited to be out June. Definitely excited about about that obviously if you weren't here two years ago for a game and with a gentleman out but you have to be needed this table there's days. Obviously other sanitation cases we have. Your head. That won't regulate half though making candidate picks are glad. That you have a map time she. Didn't know what to expect because you know Illinois it is critical down so. Knowing that Miller Indiana is home. I wasn't sure what would that. There. That aren't that compliant by you know I still don't say you know they have hands and it's they're everywhere. And most people did handle them. Well it's different is he here from some of those fans and people involved a March Madness is back those are some. Fans are excited about it the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments are under way after being canceled last year because a Covert nineteen this year. The games are back on but with added safety precautions the entire men's tournament is being held in Indianapolis. And capacity at the arena. Is limited one team has already been eliminated due to positive Cole good test results Indianapolis mayor. Joseph hugs it joins us live now for more on how his city is handling. This competition. I thanks for being with businessman. Annuity Jerry. So assigned to form limiting capacity how are you keeping everyone safe. Should well we've been working extensively for the last three months with the NCAA. With marrying Gary public health officials here in Indianapolis and with a public. Health experts throughout the state of Indiana. We are as you mentioned. Limiting the capacity. In the venues or sand. Attendance. The protocols and the procedures that are being followed by the teens are various traders there in literally a bubble. I die and are quarantined when they are not practicing or playing. And we're we're doing everything that and the rest of the country is doing. Only. Maurer extensively age and that is face masks. Good hygiene social distancing. All the things and by the where should also add. We have had. Real progress in the distribution of the vaccine drought Indianapolis in the state of Indiana so. Every procedure and protocol that can't be followed is being followed. You know we have some glitches every once in awhile but there. Frankly we've got gotten through the first two rounds of the tournament. Only one team was subject you are. Two elimination because of corona virus positive tests. So. It. Going along very very well. And mayor went outside the arena what's your message to people who want to. Go out to a bar to watch the game more host a few people over to watch the game what do you think. Yet Diane that's a very good question because frankly. I think for those who are in the arena's themselves or attending at the venues are extraordinarily. Safe just because of the that the nature of the protocols that need to be followed. At the venues. I do worry we had a wonderful weekend or last weekend in terms of whether. So everybody came outside. Which is good you know you're safer outside edge then. It inside but. We. We are monitoring. The adherence to the public safety protocols the masking and the social distancing. And the men and Americana public Health Department has sent out inspectors and actually has who levied some. Sanctions and fines for those who are not in compliance. So we will continue to monitor that very closely. And simply continue to message to all in attendance whether you're in the arena or outside the arena. Those types of safeguards need to be adhered to. Today didn't you mayor it sounds like you are setting up the right system. And end this kind of event he's sporting events there there emotional psychological life lines for so many of us even the Illinois fans. But what do you say to people who see events like this have happened around the country and have been. Events that have spread the corona virus said then it's too big a risk right now you must've weighed that question what do say to people who are on the other side of the. Yeah absolutely. Obviously we as as as country and as a group global community had been dealing with this pandemic for now we're well over a year. And so. You know I feel very confident that here in Indianapolis. Following the data and following the science. And following the experience is that we Chad. That we will be able to provide a cease at a venue. To those who have not experienced. The enormity of an event Reich this. I think Indianapolis is uniquely well positioned and actually has experience at a record. Of being able to hold big events. And do so under the safest of circumstances. So while we all acknowledge that the pandemic is still upon us. We're getting closer each and every day and I think that in two weeks where and the new NCAA men's division one Basque basketball champion. Will be crowned. I hope will be crowning the city of Indianapolis as well as a place that's leading the way in bringing our country. You events of this nature. That are deeply satisfying four stands. And that can be conducted in in very say he's. Ways so. I hope or serving as a leading light in bringing in the country dar. From the difficult days of the pandemic over the course last year. I think we can all agree with that I think everybody wants to see these events go well so we can. Continue to resume some sense of normalcy mayor Joseph Hough said from Indianapolis we appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you diet. And that does it for a summit breakdown today I'm Diane Macedo. I'm Terry Moran and we'll see you back here at 3 PM tomorrow and have a great day. Yeah.

