Yeah. Then. Everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm the Hennessey and yet I'm cure develops invert Terry. President Biden is about to sign a bill in a law. It takes money from criminal fines and use it to increase funding for victims of violent crimes we're watching live pictures right there from the White House. We'll bring it to you as soon as it happened. And prosecutors are reached a landmark 26 billion dollar settlement with four drug companies over the old feeling epidemic overdose deaths at a record high 93000. Last year will break down. And what's next meal we are at crisis. All right we're gonna begin with that battle over the committee investigating the January 6 assault. On the capitol House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy calling the house select committee. A sham after speaker Nancy Pelosi confirms she will not reconsider her rejection of two Republican appointees White House correspondent Mary Alice farce. Joining us live. From the capital where she is talking about that also what we monitor those live pictures at the White House waiting for the president to step into the Roman sign that bill. Rick right regarding. Crime not fun being in fines that will go towards. Help the victims. A violent crimes. Let's talk about while you why you are on the hill right now Mary Alice and that is McCarthy has vowed to launch. A separate investigation they answer why the capital. Was ill prepared for that riot that we witnessed something that they blamed. I'm Nancy Pelosi so are we going to see two investigations now. Yet Karen that Erica there's a lot action on the hill all this debate about a select committee looking into January 6 and obviously the ongoing. Infrastructure negotiations. I it's hard to imagine that we will see two separate probes into what happened on January 6 till your rights leader McCarthy is threatening to do. Just that but remember if he was to set up his own working group on this it wouldn't have subpoena power it probably wouldn't be able to bring people. In front of the committee so right now the big question is who is going to be on this select committee that speaker Pelosi. It is committed to forming a lot of questions today about whether she will ask. All the Republicans in addition to congresswoman Liz Cheney to join that committee she's eager to make sure it is. Bipartisan in some way it seems. And Liz Cheney today was telling us that she's really hoping the speaker will add more Republicans to the committee but that committee. It is not slowing down despite the back and forth about who exactly will sit on it it's plain to hold its first hearings next week. Right in a couple of the congressional investigators are are already talking about having the former president. In their sites what do you know about what exactly they want to see. Hear about when it comes to trump and decisions that he did not make while the capital was undersea each. I think exactly that I think you said it exactly right. They want to know what he was doing that day they want a deep tell tick tock of the conversations that he was having cool he was talking to. Who it was not talking to who was reaching out to him who he was listening to. And of course. That means they're could be Republican members of congress. Better asked to testify and that's what we'll continue to track and it's one of the big questions. That everyone's asking is that why Republicans. Back out of their support of this are they fundamentally worried that they might be asked. To testify we know that congressman Liz Cheney or Republican obviously. Has said they should very much and be prepared. To take the stand to go under both an answer tough questions about what they know that day and you knew it was happening that day about their conversations with the former president. That day. I think that that's the crux of that some republic cans. Are worried about having to answer questions under oath and are worried about which questions might get to the former president and his family. Well we will be there and I'll be there is well up on the hill following that. Select committee hearing all day next Tuesday he'll be interesting to see how that goes and also to we hear from capitol police officers apparently. They may be the first too distant to talk so we'll follow that meanwhile let's take a U back to those live pictures Mary Alice thanks for staying with us here. We are waiting for the president. To step up and a live pictures at the moment but we will go to it when we haven't the president. There at the White House getting ready to step up to the Mike. A full crowd in the room there he is going to sign that bill until law that will open up more funds for victims. A violent crime let's talk more about what he's about to do and the reality of the impact that it could have. Say he wants to give states more flexibility to get. Dollars out the door he wants victims of violent crime to not have to worry about bureaucratic red tape before they. They see it. Fines and especially after this last year we've heard a lot about local and state governments that are worried about their budgets worried about their bottom lines and he sank. Let's make sure there's not issues with. With states having to match federal funds let's make sure that. Like I said more dollars out the door to the two victims here you know this in this press conference and this bill signing is interesting it's tightening. Just yesterday the attorney general are all at making clear. That he's gonna launch of these strike force says. Around the country we've heard some talk about this but he listed at five cities around the country that he's going to be working. Closely wit the idea that federal prosecutors. Federal law enforcement agents will now deploy to some of the biggest cut biggest cities. In a country to work on issues of violent crime to work on drug trafficking and specifically. Gun violence we've heard the attorney general today talk about this need to make sure that. Federal agents are working along side. Local agents as they try to figure out how guns are crossing state lines and getting into criminals hands. Let me talk about how crime is on Iraq on the rise across the country and it's happening. Mary Alice right in the middle of all these efforts to defund police and now as we wait for the president. Seeing to sign this bill into law that well. Create more funds for those that are are victims of a violent crime I mean all seems to meshed together in what the president. Is trying to do and that is to stand by his platform when he was running for office to get tough on crime. Yet he'd face tough questions just yesterday during that that town hall about. Whether Democrats are still arguing to defund the police you you hear him get defensive when he gets questions like that said I've never said that I don't stand for that the police. And please unions know where I stand you know when he heard him say that that police are having a tough time right now it's tough to recruit it's tough to retain officers. He said that they need. More a more money more budgets the high bigger budgets to hire more staff to put more cops on the beat. But to make sure there doing that smartly he talked about the need for community policing and four police departments to be able to hired different kinds. Expert so that not. Every call is met with the same. Force but this is really tricky issue for Democrats they're trying to navigate a conversation. About Smart policing different more modern policing more transparency. With police departments while also. This moment I used that were crying is surging and they know. People learned her mix of people want to make sure that there that their community has the police officers they needed if there's someone it's gonna show laughing they call. Mary Alice parks there from Capitol Hill thank you so much and we are still waiting for the president. Obviously two in her up there or enter into the room they're inside the White House to sign that bill until lot we'll take it when it half. Diane. All right Karen thanks and we're now six months into the Biden presidency so how is president Biden doing. The president spoke directly to the American people in a town hall last night touting his administration's accomplishments and getting a cold in relief package passed. And mass vaccination efforts under way but his administration faces some critical tests. Including whether they'll be able to fulfill his promise to work across the aisle and push to an ambitious to step infrastructure plan. Joining us now to talk politics and the presidency Republican strategists and ABC's contributors Cher is gore. And who served in the champ administration and democratic strategist Adrian Al route thank you both for being here this morning Adrian. I'll tell you the president sounded bullish on bipartisan ship last night. And very soon now be put to the test with this infrastructure deal now we haven't seen much bipartisanship in Washington. So far in his terms or are you feeling as optimistic about that as he has. Leland reports we haven't seen let's bipartisanship in Washington and why a lot of time how well we're going. Yeah. It's the presidency. You know look I think first about any potential that we can get some sort of deal where you Republicans cannot let the next CA I am and secondly what matters and that's I think is really Smart messaging coming from the White House we'll matters and that knows is that a majority of the American people including a majority of Republicans support and infrastructure. They didn't majority and it the American population that is important. The entire right agenda and building back better agenda and getting I am more people that they didn't of course and the ink Biden didn't see about last night. Is that per 169 million Americans have gotten vaccinated networking every single day trying to get more people they said they got a hot CU. Now I have. Consonants she. And again when it comes back to Republicans. What matters and that's that a majority of the American people regardless of political affiliation support. This infrastructure. Are necessarily. Take a look at the president's approval rating so far friends at 538. Found the steady its rating of any recent president ranging from a high of 51 point 1% to a low at 51 point 1%. In the analysts say that partisanship. Actually divided our country during the election remains and he's gotten high marks it is handling of the corona virus pandemic so how do you think. He handled that critical issue last night. Well it. Not that many people are watching the town hall that they know we did it and I would most of what Adrian said. I don't think that Joseph Biden gets credit for wanting to be bipartisan whether or not his administration actually. Has been you know vice president Harris struggled yesterday to name Republicans that she had reached out to about Britain stands. Voting legislation. But there's one thing that I would take issue with Adrien said which is the American people support this infrastructure package suited the American people support happening. Some sort of six to our infrastructure proms across the country but this problem that is applied throughout the democratic and Biden agenda. The individual aspects of it are wildly popular but it's the messaging of the party that falls flat and so we talk about infrastructure for instance. The initial infrastructure package the bipartisan one that was negotiated I think by and large is going to be quite popular. But then you have just pulled from the lapse the Bernie Sanders crowd with. Infinitely more spending it seems like. And on things that they're referring to as soft infrastructure human infrastructure. That will give Republicans a base from which to attack the by administration. Finger the American people actually don't see isn't the structure don't wanna spend money on especially when inflation is actually eight top concern. Particularly among suburban women at some people that Biden. Absolutely need to be wants to hold the house in the senate after 20/20 tale. A gauge Syrian voting rights let's talk about that last that the president was pressed on it a lot of Democrats are pushing for a change in the senate rules. In order to get federal legislation but the president supports protecting filibuster rules. Here's what he had to say on that. There's no reason to protected rather than you're gonna throw the entire congress and the cast Buffy won't get enough. Right nothing at all will be. And there's a lot at stake most important it is the right to vote. That's the single most important one in your vote count tips encountered by someone who honestly couch. But it goes beyond that for example wouldn't what why friends and the other. So I'd love to have a debate about the filibusters that a passive news Recovery Act. So Biden has said this voting issue is the biggest test of our democracy since the civil war but he won't support. Messing with the filibustered to get a pass so. Is that miss mixed messaging. No person I think it's quite happens and stop the white house press secretary's been very important about this plutonium this might have made it very clear. It's not your decision to decide whether or not an incidental Lester that is at CU. Accepts enormous McConnell yeah that is an leaders. Secondly you know Joseph Biden spent 35 plus you're seeing the and it. He lives in the senate during a time when Democrats and Republicans worked there I've worked on Capitol Hill during the time. Bipartisan legislation. Was the norm so I think he can act amnesty employed at. You know we gotta get voting rights cap and by the way out of the Texas democratic pockets I can tell you. We. There's only so much the president immediately really truly see how the senate decides immediately that it of course it's really too young and teachers and not. And Sarah lesson the president was confronted by a restaurant owner having difficulty who's having difficulty finding workers. It's been a major issue throughout this recovery specialist since that exchange. The entire industry amongst other industries. Continue to struggle to find employees. How do you and the Biden administration. Plan to incentivized those that haven't returned to work yet. Hiring is our top priority right now. But two things one he noticed we kept the open. We spent billions of dollars nature restaurants could stay open but secondly. John my guess is that down. People being 78 dollars an hour plus tips that that's I think John you're going to be fine. And a fifteen month you know movement. There. Hey that already made already. A senate president answer your sounds pretty pretty straight toward essentially if you're having trouble hiring workers just pay them more. And wage growth has been stagnant for decades now so is this how we close the wealth gap. Well this is I'd answer the Joseph Biden needs to work on heading into its when he Tony to mid terms. Because again. This touches on inflation if that restaurant owner is paying all of his employees instead of seven dollars an hour fifteen dollars an hour that quickly. Then he's going to have to pass that on to his customers that means if food prices are going to go up as we Marty seem across the country. And again if you worry suburban woman sitting at your house trying to make a budget work. You're gonna notice a rise in food costs and that your family can no longer afford to go out to dinner. I also think that generally speaking Democrats have struggled with small business owners and fighting message and messaging that works with van. Blaming them for not being able to hire people when you have things like unemployment payments which are ending actually next week then have. Arguably kept people from wanting to return to the workforce particularly for those entry level minimum wage jobs. I think it Joseph Biden could have been. More honest more. Frankly forthcoming like look at their art were coming have a global pandemic. There are things that are going to lag behind this is one of them. We're working on it's got to get better check back with me and it's time next year it's not better but Ridley we just got a vaccine this year. And instead saying what you need to pay your workers more like it that simpler like it's his responsibility alone. I don't think that's quite the way you want to dude had a pure politician. Writes there is your Ager now around we appreciate your time today thank you. And was again live pictures there from the east room of the White House as we are wading in to hear from president Biden as he gets ready to sign. A bill and so a lot of takes money from criminal fines and uses it to increase funding for victims of violent crimes. People take that as soon as we come back. And let's bring in our Mary Alice up park White House parks rather White House correspondent for us here at ABC news as we are looking at live pictures. As we get ready to that bigger timing is perfect Mary Alice everybody. Is standing up now president Biden is about to come into the east room there and signed that bill until law taking money from criminal fines using it. To help those that are victims of violent crimes as we wait for the president to walk in which. Is happening right now let's talk about the significance. Of this bill and what it's going to mean. Heard those and also the vice president by his side and in no public Harris is coming in as well so Mary Godwin week. Like to listen endorse it we talk over the live pictures. Please everybody staff thank you. Let me begin by doing something no speaker should reduce by apologize. For general tied up. You know there are office I work and pat and I apologize. Keeping your way to his familiar all equally busy is I want to thank you today. I think it today I hope I mean now they hope and healing. For victims of crime and organizations that support those victims crack. And I want to thank vice president and second gentlemen. Senators. Chairman I think he's here I thought I saw him. Senator Durbin ballwind Grassley friend Murkowski. Representatives from Nadler interest factor in cash and checks and me. Wagner Scanlon. And every one who has helped make possible this moment. Including so many of you or your data and match. When someone commits a crime. It's it's not enough to bring the predator to justice. We also need to support the victims. And is something that. Quarterback 150 years ago woman was chairman of the Judiciary Committee spent a lot of time. Fourteen I'm sending out victims forms. Would that's what this crime victims fund us. Being in many years of work and an issue I've dissident. Awful lot of domestic violence shocks. Every time we're doing to a city quietly before when tourists proves to be. Quietly slip in and spend time and domestic violence shelter. Two seats to the people fuming the services of people get news service. And you know many times the body language that you see when you walked and most formed. The victims of crime find themselves almost curled up. Diane and a ball there are still suffering from. Serious serious not only physical abuse they received but quite frankly. Emotional abuse. And you can see the pain because she's a pain was still within the new wondered if one was just going to. A big no matter what we did. According to CDC. In I think. Senator Feinstein members I got in trouble because when I was pushing the legislation. Way back in those days ice and I'm convinced. That women who are living victims of domestic violence. Suffer from post traumatic stress from different German soldier being shot that Gregory. They come home you know every time here. Significant other come home didn't it was a rarity smashed her head against a wall. There's no there's no difference being shot. And the CD CDC this CDC's two years later came out and since virus can experience mental health problems. And such depression and the symptoms of post traumatic stress soon. Even before a research confirmed you could see it. And their economic cost for survivors as well medical cost lost productivity from work. And navigating the court systems. That's why victims compensation program help victims and their families cover the cost and suffered from the crimes. They can't there can be counseling and medical bills lost wages because you could work. Pain for temporary housing for a family fleeing abuse. Even fixing a broken door kicked down by an abuser. Cheney and you know the vast majority of children out mystery during the children who are in fact that you. Remember abused women. He can also be a long term support survivors need to heal every time and every single sense of the word. The 2019. These victims compensation funds went directly to 230000. Victims 230000. These funds also got to states territories and tribes to support thousands of victims service organizations. These organizations have provided services to support to over thirteen million survivors. And by the way last night somebody you heard me talk about the need for more policing that understands the need for communities and citizens. These funds are also go to law enforcement agencies for training. And how to respond to victims who works for each child. In 1984 I was proud to support for the passage of the victims of crime act and created that created this fund. I'm also proud to sign a law that significantly stressing that today. This fund doesn't take a dime of taxpayers money it uses fines and penalties. Paid by convicted federal criminals however funds from what are called mom prosecutorial agreements and or defendant or deferred. Prosecution agreements did not Kona district which prime sort of passed. Since there's been more and more of these agreements in recent years the fund is being depleted. That man dramatic cuts from the funny and they could provide. For victims and organizations to support these victims. Between 2017. Today. The amount of money in these funds has gone down knowing the 2%. Which is result of this 70% reduction in victims' assistance programs and grants. This means that for a lot of victims. The help they need isn't there any longer. For my stumble was the attorney general Hussein and Doherty took pride in getting more support more quickly to victims especially to protect and care for child victims. And I know that necessary Cisco's TNA Ana California attorney general vice president Harris. Expand support for victims of crime. And launch one of the nation's first medical centers focused on treating childhood trauma caused by violence and homer to community. This filled the school allow us to make make sure. That all the fines and Stanley Japan that are from federal cases go into the victims of the crime victims fund to rebuild this fun. Because as badly needed. He's going to enable us provide more help and support to victims of domestic violence. Sexual assault child abuse trafficking and other crimes all across America. In order to provide more access and safety and services for victims of gender based violence this long past time. Trier reauthorize. And strengthen protections. To the violence against from an act please. Please. You know. I know from experience you all can come together in a bipartisan bicameral way in to pass this bill. We need to do the same thing to reauthorize of us can't smack without further away. Juno. After these changes in the victims crime act passed this week. A leader from one of the State's key states coalition against domestic violence in a letter. Turn national organization. And she wrote about working in the shoulder work their ability to serve people rose and fell based on the findings of big servers. She told the story of a client she lost domestic violence homicide. Because the budget cuts left them out space at the shelter. Where staff needed to help this particular. Upon learning about the law I'm about to sign today she wrote and I quote unquote. I think about her every day. This is going to be truly lifesaving and quote. This is what you've done truly lifesaving. These clothes in one thing goes and angels working in the front lines help these victims. Especially during this pandemic. It's made to work with more difficult. More in demand and more dangerous. And I want to thank the advocates who mobilized to bring together these important changes in laws. There are thousands of people. Who may not know about the work you did it to get this bill passed. But don't know. That they're getting the help they need to put their lives back together and move toward. She leaned in toward justice. L now have a great honor of signing the bill and I didn't quite. Those sponsors to come on up and stand with me if you move. Christina Stacey graves have decided that feeling from lot of crime victims fund acts Mary Alice parks says still with us monitoring this with. With us and Mary Alice is I was listening to the president speak and he mentioned the violence against women act he started talking about shelters across the country and how underfunded they are and how they need support and that this. Act will help. Put money towards those of those shelters I remember a while working at another. Network when the president was actually vice president and he was visiting one of these shelters any actually. Met with the women the victims of domestic violence and talk to them and got their feedback about the resource says. That they lacked in and what they needed and so it's interesting for me to watch this now. So many years later seeing that something that was on his heart then he's actually putting into action here. And it's clear it's still on his heart TI he urged his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to reauthorize. I'll funding for the violence against women act and here he's talking about victims of crime it's a different way to talk about Bryant. So often in conversation and you know we do it to the conversation is about police saying and punish men some jail time sentence saying. Prosecutions. And he's saying let's take a step back and talk about victims'. Let's talk about the lasting in patent and being a victim of crime you know you've heard it not only talk about the mental health. In packs but the financial. Impact. A bent neck wound for that can someone could carry with them for eight years. After being a victim of crime if I think it's. Very clear that the president is wrestling with these issues and looking for ways to support people out of the country that there are really hurting right now coming. He sure made that clear when you think of victims of violent crime you think about the children to and how they are impacted. Across the country Mary Alice parks. Helping us cover this up from big hill thank you so much. Violence soars in this country overdose deaths are also on the rise more Americans died of drug overdoses during colder than any other year since the OP Lloyd epidemic started. The neighborhood at Kensington Philadelphia's getting hit particularly hard. It's one of the poorest communities in the country and home to one of the biggest open air drug markets in the US. Now a group a street chaplains are fighting to keep hope alive. Through boxing and the Bible here's our debt and more. They call it the rock. Well Bob the hornets look how often do you come here. Seeking a safe haven in North Philadelphia for eighteen years teaching young people how to fight. How to pray lord we thank you Dave we think this. And Kensington avenue the rock is a refuge. Outside its stores or apocalyptic scenes the tsunami of epidemics have been crashing together. In claiming lives. So what what do they say it's okay somebody O indeed we saw a drug use him broad daylight for blocks heroin addicts hunched over in lifeless. Tejano you look at. Honey okay. This is I. See the pressure down. Homeless young people living among mounds of trash the putrid smell wafting on every corner and this is down allow him. Go on this awards honor in this yes. That isn't I've never seen any likeness. Now imagine you're out of here I grew up here. I walked these streets in the game retired cop Kevin Bernard is what do the rock street chaplains. He says Colvin is pulled resources from the fight against hope you and addiction in gun violence. Our shootings and stop. As of today. I talk to somebody we have a 199 homicides. It's only two degree C guide to things change and that's what did chaplains are doing here with it was virtual first responders. Volunteers for profit think coaching kids into kids throughout the pandemic the other place. Asking the virus can safe keep the kids shouldn't even deadlier risk from the streets. Several times a week a group of chaplains walk the avenue. Ministering to a growing number of homeless and addicted young adults in the neighborhood's only park and the chaplains from the rocker reaching out right now everywhere. Around here you can see people who are shooting up in the open. I've never seen anything like this before. The sadness the pain I'm people's faces for this 26 year old woman it began with an ankle surgery hooked on purpose said ended heroin. Here we went to jail. When I lost yeah. Different she says her mom just wants her to come home care issue questions. They're very much gave me sporting a what did take away. Please. I do. Or my daughter's Chad's out. There's like three behavior sobriety to two years sobriety you know. And she's given me beautiful grandson and but I look at you and I think this could be my daughters and the chaplains tried to get her into detox but she refused. We are literally a mile and a half whether how the crow flies from the declaration of independence where was signed. And you sit it in your own words you've never seen anything like this is this America we're here eighteen years and I've never seen this. This neighborhood as dark as it is. The pandemic in its disproportionate impact on low income communities and people of color is exacerbated a vicious cycle. Nationwide more Americans died of drug overdoses during covic did any other year since oh Buick epidemic began. Philadelphia posted one of the highest overdose death rates in the country. Gun violence has also surged homicides in Philly up 40% so far this year. Kensington is one of its deadliest neighborhoods. Rell imitate some. The pair dipped pandemic is nothing here and I don't mean that you know took took took to minimize that. But what you see out here in the streets this was this was before the pandemic. This is bingo all going for ABC news I'm Devin Dwyer in Philadelphia. Our thanks to DeVon for that report let's bring in doctor Akeelah not from Cleveland clinic's drug and recovery center an ABC news correspondent caricatures ski. For a little bit more on this thank you both for being here doctor or not we heard there in -- piece that more Americans have died of drug overdoses nationwide. During Coleman vs any other year since the hope Ewing started so. Why I was this number even greater than experts expected. War what do you think's causing this now. Yeah I mean we agreed to put extra period an increase. We a lot of indicators. On. Historically when. A disaster trouble are we seeing increases in students. This increase that we do this however 30% increased sales last year. Increased kerosene. Off I'll bring experts. Not expected this or an increase. For suspecting he's been hurt in the Russians aren't even peaked as the Colin Jarrett Yoko in nineteen. And the emergence of Franklin. His superiors who rarely. Or trillion market. So airing yesterday the Big Three drug distributors actually reached a 26 billion dollar nationwide. Open Lloyd settlement. It's the second largest cash settlement ever correct so where exactly is that money going to go in what's your reaction been so far. You know if enough states and jurisdictions sign onto this Diane the money will go directly to places. Like Philadelphia where where we saw the heartbreak of Ethiopia with epidemic laid the so plainly there right by Devens peace. And the idea in the minds of the state attorneys general who negotiated this. Is that the money is urgently needed now be because of what we just saw they don't want to wait. For the uncertainty of of litigation even though when you see the pain that TO PO it's epidemic has caused. Dear he's an inclination to want to punish the companies behind it. Came here to the nation's three biggest drug distributors Cardinal Health AmerisourceBergen. And McKesson along with Johnson & Johnson which is also part of the settlement agreement. The date pleading unique role the state attorneys general say said an Indian pushing all of these drugs out into communities. While ignoring all the guard rails in the system. Whether it's it's subscribers that are prescribing too many or pharmacies that are ordering too many to state attorneys general said these companies at every turn. Ignored all that and just kept the drugs flowing. An air and it does this protect these drug companies from future lawsuits or could they end up in court again on this. Didn't hear protected and and that may be for four victims of these Ethiopia woods epidemic that this may be really unsatisfying. Because there is. No way for them now have their day in court in the companies as part of this settlement agreement to not have to formally admit. Any wrongdoing but just by entering into this agreement I think. It's clear that that the companies did have a role to play even if they don't have to formally admit to it. We're waiting to see if enough states and jurisdictions sign on. If they do the money would start to flow and would slow for the next eighteen years. If not. Then the companies can pull out and take their chances at trial on this already a jury trial. Under way here in New York that's really testing some of the theories that that prosecutors have about the role these companies played. To doctor not a how has the panda makes disproportionate. Impact on low income communities and people of color. Exacerbated the mobile aid epidemic and the drug overdoses that we've seen this past year. We. Laurie impact I sure there are worries. That rig aggression in. Also cruel whip but weren't able to or in person around meetings and also me harder belong to. They need op. We also who actually we're out. And Gordon operation that was marked the most whether or not. Com and we're already in the lower. Oh. All right doctor Kelyn not an ABC's correspondent Eric pictures Q we appreciate your time today both thank you. From you thanks that it. I coming upcoming cases in Tokyo have surged more than 100. 55%. In the past week. With just one day to go until the Olympics opening ceremony when we come back. We have the latest from Tokyo and. Right now we're dealing with delta but also we're gonna be a list six months from now he is. We don't stop this ten day OK because he's farce is he going to sponsor someone alive for them to get back to. And to end the pandemic we need to get vaccinated every one needs to get on board okay. Because what scares me what keeps me up and I visit doctors as a mother as a daughter as a sister. I think ES. It is the thought that it's nice to get stronger and as many as you heard anything to hurt more people want you might want to know. We can't prevent that we had the power to prevent and getting back to the he beat cancer. OK I would dress that doctor and go see her welcome back ABC news live you're watching the breakdown. That was a front line worker in Florida actually urging people to get vaccinated as Kobe cases rise across the country. New cases have now tripled in the last month. Driven in part by the delta variant which is now estimated to make up 83%. Of new infections and in Philadelphia. Health officials are now strongly recommending that everyone including the fully vaccinated. Wear masks inside public places there's also a growing concern about unvaccinated children the American academy of pediatrics is now reporting. More than 23000. Pediatric Kobe cases. In the last week alone right now nearly 162. Million Americans are fully vaccinated that's 57%. Of the eligible population. Meanwhile in Tokyo Kobe cases have surged more than 155%. In the last week and at least 91 people there. For the Olympics have tested positive so far First Lady Jill Biden is there in Tokyo to attend the opening ceremony on her first solo trip abroad. She test sat down for dinner with the Japanese prime minister and his wife let's go to ABC's can't vote live in Tokyo. For more on this hey Kenneth. Dining cure the circuit court of ars cases is concerning concerning to the people Tokyo to those connected to these Olympic Games and to that athletes. Who have sacrificed so much for have a chance of it all being wiped away with a positive Kobe case now that's why we saw teen USA gymnastics move into a hotel because we've seen several positive cases. Inside Olympic village 80% of these 111000 athletes are fully vaccinated but we know with veering at some breakthrough cases. They're still major concerns especially considering Tokyo is hit a six month high. A new daily key things which are just under 2000 and when it comes through tomorrow night's opening ceremony. Here's what we know in the past we've seen some fire brick impressive shows. Packed with athletes to celebrate the official kickoff of the Summer Olympics but no surprise. Tokyo Tony Tony will be different officials say this opening ceremony will not be a festival it will be a solemn event that would deliver a message up together nets. Those 111000 athletes expected in this country of the next two weeks but only half of that number will parade into Olympic Stadium tomorrow night but we also have. First Lady doctor Joseph Biden and the country she touched down today and she's been pretty busy and when she touched down here and Tokyo she had dinner with the prime minister. Japan and his wife we also know what she leaves the US diplomatic delegation to the Olympics. She also plans to meet with teen USA athletes US service members and the emperor here in Japan's he's also expected to take your food games. During her three days on the ground here as well. Kara Diane. All right Kenneth rotten in Tokyo Forrest thanks Kenneth. OK and back here at home we have just learned within this hour that the NFL. Is now telling us how they could handle potential coded Al breaks this upcoming season. A memo sent out to teams. Says that if a game is canceled due to a coded outbreak among non vaccinated players and can't be rescheduled. The team with the outbreak will forfeit the game and be credited with a loss that could impact playoff standings. And the order of picks in the draft. And no doubt Diane. A lot of football fans I have a feeling we're going to be hearing a lot about this that they tell us rewrite it. And that does it for on the breakdown today thanks so much for joining us I'm Diana stayed up. Man I'm Kara Phillips always great to be with you Diane Terry Moran will be back next week have a great rest of your day. Yeah.

