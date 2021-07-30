Transcript for The Breakdown: CDC says 'war has changed' due to delta variant

Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed up. And I'm Terry Moran democratic lawmakers are scrambling to try to extend a federal moratorium on eviction that was put in place during the pandemic. If the policy expires tomorrow as scheduled millions of Americans will be in danger of losing their homes we're gonna have the latest from Washington. On the rush to get it done before congress goes on a six week recent. At least until CDC web. Worker warns the quality. Warns that quote the war has changed in the fight against Kobe. Ten reveals a delta variant may be as contagious as chicken pox and much more transistors transmissible than the common cold. The report also says vaccinated people who contract the virus may be little transmitted from as easily as those who are unvaccinated. We'll break down a new data and what it means for the fight against rotavirus. But first a CDC says a study at a Provincetown Massachusetts helps support its new guidance unmasking. For people who are fully vaccinated the study identified 469. Kobe cases among Massachusetts residents who travel to province to under a two week period this month. 74%. Of those people infected were fully vaccinated. We caught up with some Americans who've been impacted by the delta variant. It's generating bill will and anger among. The nurses doctors and receive miss. Because we know it's it's preventable and now we have the solution. Can be heard people that are fueling the stepped off. Tears appropriately take part in their civic responsibility for the recent wearing masks and beat person unvaccinated. Are they are hospitals with qualifications and they can lead just participated. And when we can get to herd immunity without people indicted if there and then we would all be out of NASA's. I had texted my entire family and I'm dying like I'm home I know some people are skeptical and I was one of back and wish everybody would get it so that it happened screams what I had to eat what I have gone through. We're that it might have thought it would ever happen to. That's kind of what it looked at me harvest. It's yeah well what if we could've done this better what did what apparently it has -- in the -- chocolate of the didn't consumers' time arguing in Canada about it with what have what it. What if he'd have a wouldn't be proficient at today. They've always educated they're definitely giving. For the vaccination earlier and we are tired. He's still shell out I just let Jarrett a thirty year olds who die in resist such an anti terrorist rodent. We're hearing there from just some people affected by the delta variant around this country sharing their experiences. Meanwhile in Florida more than 14100 patients were admitted to hospitals and just one day this week. Nearly all of them were not vaccinated it's the highest number of hospitalizations there since the onset of that pandemic. And the new uptick in cases plus nudity and CDC data is Julie new masks mandates and mass debates in Washington. Let's bring in infectious disease specialist an ABC's medical contributor doctor John Brownstein along with ABC news deputy political director Avery harper. For more on this doctor Brownstein I'll start with you this do CDC data shows. The delta variant is much more contagious than the common cold as as highly contagious as chicken pox. And that vaccinated people who get infected. Could transmit the virus as easily as those who are unvaccinated. What about this report concerns you most. Yeah. I wish I could change one thing with a lot of elements of this poor concerning to me and me delta. It's a teen Ager we know we he's huge transmission numbers yesterday in line with chicken pox and raiders bench a bowl of Spanish flu and Connor Walsh this all stems from a study that showed that there are equal viral loads in in the noses and mouths of those with higher rates -- huge compared to unvaccinated and tissue research infections are and should change to distraction and judicial. Aspect here is a serious incidents actually there are additional studies that are showing Nash potentially dog that is more serious the combination each unfortunate this more serious this is not a good combination that we want to be thankful you vaccines work around that severe illness and death in the remaining. In the hat protections. It's easy issue bush around each symptomatic and symptomatic disease and specifically how. How these concerns about selected populations are no compromise operations and is where the conversations of boosters are gonna come into play be as such we are definitely dealing with the really concern insurgent many parts of this country right now. So what does this tell you about the importance of masking now and are gonna see more mass mandates coming around. Yeah I know this just like whiplash for so many people we knew river to remove the masks and now better bring him back cash clang. Rules around how very converted delta world and now with. Don't tell you how to sort of change how we coaching search you know of course vaccination works and it's driving transmission down but just. There with the numbers of vaccines the population because of bash we also have to do our part putting on masks especially hard. Art tends missionary as ash it's all of these layers of interventions you see your heart crushed its. It's not just about vaccination it's about social distancing and aspirin or who's been saying over and over again we have to apply nuances flexibility. In public health efforts as we ceased you know really concerning increases in the community. And debris that we here in king doctor brown since description how concerning. This new data is. And how will that impact this political Donnybrook that were in the middle of constantly with. Republican lawmakers in the house rebelling against the reinstated masked man Dayton. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy even accusing the CBC evening a political arm of the White House that they. A responding at all to this new and I'll concerning data. Right I mean we saw a Republican lawmakers and their staffs Galilee and take around the capital. Mass was we saw art you know Kevin McCarthy. Are its use lawmakers on the left of wanting to be any perpetual state. A pandemic which is absolutely ridiculous what we do know. Is the fact that our cases are surging and they're being. I've driven by the fact there are folks who are unvaccinated these are folks were not following the CDC's guidance. Are we know from this week the change or or earlier before so I the CDC is still urging folks to remain vigilant. I but it remains to be seen if indeed message is reaching. And in its almost folks who really need to be following this guidance in order distance. And it does look around the country like a like politics is try to take on. The virus it's pretty clear of bars are gonna win in in Florida governor rod to Santa says he's got to sign an executive order allowing parents to make decisions for their own children unmasking. Overturning any school mask mandate. Floors is one of several states they're pushing back on these new mask your guidance is from that CDC despite a rise in cases. How big Europe had this catastrophic vaccination role out there now passed us. It seems like politics is just destroying our response to this pandemic. Brian whole in Florida you know the fact is that kids are going to be going back to school in August in Florida and. I for the most part chances that cannot be vaccinated and so what we're really seeing is being resurfaced this is the next round really the politicization of. This pandemic we saw before with mass and now we're seeing all over again as a CDC has put out this new guidance for our children. When they're going back to school so you know it remains to be seen what happens but it is a recipe for disaster. Four children who cannot be vaccinated. It says go back to school it largely unmasked we know that the White House and in leaders and the White House has said that. You know they would be concerned if they were appearance in Florida but the response hasn't gone much beyond that indeed VW remains to be seen is if there'll be a greater action taken to ensure that students in the v.s areas are kept safe. I got to Brownstein. Going back to the CDC data if vaccinated people who are infected can transmit the virus. Just as easily as unvaccinated people can does that weaken the argument. That someone should get vaccinated to protect others rather than just doing it to protect themselves or is there still a broader benefit beyond just. To the individual vaccine recipient. You know I have to remind people that of course you know this is a challenge in trying to Slaney has seen these vaccines as he's you have to work countered that. Working in fact they are each and that's where would you right now absentee how how population which unites you know we would have. Much worse surged eight in teachers but also hostile relations and ash. Did transmissions he sleeps in the union the is largely. Irish have. Million eligible people are created are not rush and the more that we have a chance the small dairy what I don't touch more me. People because you know we talk dispersal. Immunity getting enough people immunized to drive down transition if he can't get enough people immunized are still have transmission huge unfortunately it's just finished second accident there also be vaccinated with these bricks and Jay. So buybacks eating yourself to yourself your family your community and it's what gets us to the end of the direct. Right tax John Brownstein Avery harper we appreciate it. He both. Thank you he'll bring. Sobering report here we're gonna turn now to one of the consequences. Of the pandemic and of our increasingly politicized and disastrous response to it today on Capitol Hill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sounded confident about extending the eviction moratorium. Telling our Rachel Scott she quote thinks it's going to work out and it's imperative. That he gets done this policy could expire tomorrow congress doesn't take action but. Right now it's not clear if the house will even hold a vote on it before leaving town for the August recess what is clear. Is that if congress does nothing millions of Americans are gonna be in danger of losing their homes. Our Brad milky talked to 1 of them this morning on start here podcast. Here's tore Terry on a Clark a mother of two in Harvey Louisiana she's talking about her struggle. And what might happen if this law isn't extend. Acting through cooling I was working at an anthrax big say ho hum. Eight patients. And arrows at you and median and a specialist to help people loved it Charles do you do things and that's a warehouse God's love that exactly lit inside everybody in the whole facility. And happy I was an out of jabs from Jane Mary. All week. Google guys are course from January has won the January when easily edging worries were only one. Shot and we do William short sleeved Inco are being apart slip and you know at the league. In an on two islands or my kids. Not eating a week. A 170 fatter vowed he. As Spencer. Right. Lights are spent my little as 600 and only that light do. That you know I couldn't even right arena and so right. I'm trying to figure out what to do it is planning and like the government has no NC is quite literally quiet. And that sort of brings us this weekend Reich is that enough as of Friday night Saturday morning. There is no longer going to be a federal rule keeping your landlord from kicking you out right mean is is that possibility would your landlord. You are ready on so mean like if I don't have and settlements from your monitors. He's going to be put Arafat did Cindy eviction notice my. My enemy I can't be met Ian because that is all like a little neighbor and he's apartment in the nominees who. That is as real as it gets our thanks to Terry on and a bread milk you for that. And you can listen to start here too great podcast where ever you get your favorite podcast start here every morning when ABC news and Brad milking. So let's turn to this it's still a story about they evictions with more than three million families now in danger of losing their homes what a policy makers planning on doing about it. Let's bring decades news deputy political director Avery harper and welcome -- in Tirana who works with Princeton eviction lap. To collect data and research on the topic and it I think that's great. So let's. Let's start with debris on the latest on where things stand speaker Pelosi today seem to indicate CDC could still do something to stop this band from expiring close was doing. This is. To me every area of an imperative that it be done and that to. As I say timing is not everything on this except is that they that the moratorium ends but. Again it's if they know that the money will be released. Democrat Internet there's all kinds of talk among lawyers who thought this and that. And executive branch I don't know I don't wanna be critical of what they have because what they just made the statement. Yesterday but we are. And they're not going away from this issue whether it's now more shortly there after. Transmitted Elizabeth City see in the White House has said that that's not going to happen so who's right here is it possible congress rushes something's up across the finish line in the final hours here. Right well there's lots of finger pointing going on around this eviction moratorium and the deadline that is that quickly approaching this evening. The fact is that all of these entities have the capacity to act. It's whether they will decide to act is the question how we know that the CDC said there would be no more. An eviction moratorium extensions. Congress is still. I Democrats are still looking to to count votes to see if they have the support to move forward are within an extension of the eviction moratorium. And just yesterday. I the president issued that statement calling on congress to act they're progressives in the house tours are saying that the president waited too long to to meet his stance known. On the eviction moratorium but the factors. Is that there are lots of very vulnerable families from coast to coast court depending on this eviction moratorium. I in order to keep a roof over their heads and right now bear in limbo. The Italy's it let's talk about that limbo because addictions are not easy to carry out and they usually do take awhile so is there read. On how many people would realistically lose their homes at this moratorium doesn't pass tonight could congress find another way. You know it's a great question we see a lot of variation united CE sit in terms of how easy fast cheap it is our property owners today. Say keep people out of their home at the truth of the matter is that according to census ulcer AT. A fountain that Egypt and ten million the United States have either no answers like it's. Easier strokes you. Obviously a lot job out due to be. Helpful to air on and were concerned that out. An addiction right now eat at first out or at. Ridder chain poverty a cross are during this difficult time. Bob we know that our next communities when it was children's single moms are all just personally at risk addiction during this kind. At the same time there is actual assistants and crow Bono legal assistants a they'll cross the country's self. What we're seeking an encouraging. You its you keep those urgent issues and east's. Extent that and gotten from what we've learned over the last eighteen months so that nobody has a collapsed during its patent. Families are based on on the work did you do they're do you have any sense from your research. About how this more terms expression is going to impact that country at large as to what areas of the country do you think you're gonna feel it the most. Now Dino de. It's a country that I know are out at Barclays like out east midwest and satin all. And these are places where. Odds are are out it neither places where addiction a career. High and also Greece's late. George showed where. That disbursement of frontal system has low so there are. Thousands if not millions of the at least you. Jobs got six. I'd for help still reading that Eden so. Right now it's crucial that congress and other hall is. Extending actions or their Seattle he says it. Renters and landlords get current on their bills NC. They re congress set aside 47 billion dollars to help renters get through the pandemic but only three billion actually made it through renters five. Lol the fact is that that congress goal that money out to the states and the states are responsible for distributing that money. And it can be really difficult. Four rent terrorists you to reach that age. Cutting through the red tape is hard sometimes the application process is our heart sometimes renters don't even know that the help is out there and so there's a lot of work to be done to ensure that renters and landlords are protective. But not know landlords are upping characterizes the bad guy in all of this but. Many of them are also facing financial ruin themselves and they need rent money to make ends meet so. Are there any protections in place for them. Right well this this money is is also to help them a lot of landlords are are not. A huge you know property owners huge mega a winner is that these are a small business owners who are. You know working to pay the rent and their property taxes just like everybody else is so I yes you have all of this money it's eventually took to help those landlords results and help those those families were renting as well. And believes they gay gay given this. This catastrophe that really does drop the bottom out of the economy and impacted landlords and renters or what do policy makers need to be doing better. To help get the assistance that is there into the hands of people who need it. Absolutely so you don't break out. A couple of things that were particularly concerned about one is that the communities that are. At greatest risk for addiction are also communities that it ceased to greet us carriers to vaccination during this time so. Communities are not only at risk losing old. But also at risk contracting bid delta area that you were just reporting not. During this challenging time. You were urging policy makers she extends addiction in foreclosure moratorium that would both to help ranchers and property owners that they can't. I have the time to apply for rental assistance to get cranked up or else. You know there are also out right to counsel programs be out. Laid across the country to provide people with legal assistants during their addiction cases. New technical right so you know we're really looking she you. Localities into ST it's sure what has -- asks over the last eighteen months I. I'm Eddie list importantly you know into 20/20 there was a two week window and we had no federal moratorium and during that time the addiction my sock. Store excite. It addiction filings between the end of the cares act and the beginning at the CDC moratorium. Don't break now I'm almost a year later. It's impossible dikes. The community members Triana are a trigger high nutter ran through no fault of their own really eat the assistant so. I am right now we just need to give people time and it's the resource is to get back seat. Well let's let's hope they they they get that done neighbor harper families in your honor. Thanks very much for being with us. Self coming up. Jobs in science technology engineering and mathematics a grown 79%. Since 1990 but a White House report. Not only 20%. 20% of US high school graduates are prepared for college level classes. In stem majors as they're called when we come back and take a closer look at stand committed interest based travel because of. Welcome back. That drink Boeing's star liner is said to be the latest spacecraft to head the space coming weeks after similar launches from jet pays us is Richard Branson. And it's important to note that he strips don't happen in a vacuum so many scientists who aren't household names like jet business and Richard Branson. It put a huge role in making those missions a success. And young people are taking notice employment for stem jobs that science technology engineering and mathematics is up 79%. Since 1990. According pew research. But those jobs need qualified workers and according to the White House. Only 20% of American high school grads are prepared for college level work in this field so for more on this like to bring in stem advocate Justin Shaffer. Justin thanks for being here. There is a more serious as serious moments of acknowledged our car and my engine. It's it's great so let's talk about it why is an important one how would you explain it to young people what is an important get. To get damage to get in get their parentage didn't getting them into the into stem studies. Blue bloopers and always there will be yours you're remodeling and most of the move when he percent of costs money say yes let's make money hand examine. During the news Johnson did you that is the highest ten dollars per capita in the US and mrs. honeymoon. Studio there exam and a lot of all of us now being swallowed up by things automation and overseas. Console set up for the future and that's where is gone. A dozen according to a 20/20 study sponsored by co dot org fewer than half of US schools offer computer science curriculum. You say you didn't have access to steady stem classes until you're in college. And now you added to Kate Ford in schools across the country so what turned you into his stem attic get and what do you think needs to change. In order to better prepare students to go into stem fields. You know I think what this particular person one of the biggest things that it is far from need to cross country and these kids get my somewhere. Is seeing other people look like me for my cultural background doing that Ahmanson can university loses historically black college and there was able to see black and brown scientists and engineers. And it is no reason why can't do this I think every young person he's diesels role models who look like them instead. That's a great point. So let's talk about the impact a better preparing a generation or future stem workers might have down the road you know. We're looking at these launches were looking at a ms. yeah billionaires playthings were really. We're looking at the birth of of a new industry. They'll whether it's Richard Branson did business launching it to me that's like Henry Ford or whomever was launching that the automobile industry so what what kind of future do you see stem workers having down the line. Mapping and now he's doing commercials is like but it did not mix 3-D printing machine learning all these interest CEO NG trucks loading right now so much I assume these young people today to beauty to how. Higher paying jobs analyses. I think emergencies like something's going to move forward who are more seeing digital home more sound less maybe things like weddings in cities and lower orbit. Or even convictions that might occur if he's all of us trying to figure I. Remarks. And and Justin even outside at a space research how do you see having more people interested in and prepared. To study stem how do you see that impacting the research and all different areas. You know I think diversity of thought is such an important thing when you consider people that exists that schools over recent years you know we're going to be using them think about is the whole starter mortality rate for black women right for a long time neighborhood best understood it and because there are more black women networking sites setting where women and why he's had. Patents it might be more are absolutely trust to help people's Byron future only happened about us the shooter cancel a solution to hunger ordinances and allow the environmental catastrophes we're seeing all across who'll could have just gone what are these kids ages. And sorrow yet and you know it's my goal and prevent kids that I reach our goal collectively to sort that. Fire and he's peninsula learning about senator. Well that maybe I'll hook up with my. We've my kids who need to need a little bit of that inspiration Justin Shaffer on stem education thanks very much. Just. During your kids read under the bus dairy the fifth. And that does it for fear of the great dad today thanks for joining us dived and missed eight. And I'm Terry Moran will see you back here at 3 PM eastern on Monday have a great we're going to be in trouble. Yeah.

