Transcript for 5 dead, several injured in mass shooting in Texas

This is an ABC news special report. Good evening from ABC news headquarters in New York. I'm Diane Macedo. We'll return to college football in a moment. But we are interrupting this broadcast with breaking news. We are learning of another mass shooting in Midland and Odessa, five people are dead and 21 others hurt, at least one officer is among the injured. Witnesses are posting videos like these on social media. In one of those images, you can see a pickup truck with multiple bullet holes on the side of the road. Police in Midland said at one point a suspect highjacked a U.S. Mail truck. Local police have confirmed the shooter was shot and killed and it is no longer an active shooter situation. The ATF and the FBI are also responding and the white house says president trump has been briefed and is monitoring the situation. Again, we have reports of a mass shooting in the neighbors cities of Odessa and Midland, Texas. Authorities there say at least five people are dead, 21 injured and the suspect has been shot and killed.

