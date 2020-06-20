Transcript for Bridging the Black economic gap

June 18 as protesters marched across the country protesting for a quality that quest goes beyond just the justice system. Many are seeking ways to bridge the systemic wealth inequality that has lasted for generations. Now one entrepreneur is trying to help close that gap with an app. To encourage savings by young black Americans ABC's Deirdre Bolton has the story. It's a nationwide call to action for black youth energized by goal setter an act that teaches kids the basics of financial literacy. And helps them save. The goal this to nineteenth get a million African American kids open their own savings accounts. Getting one million African American kids say it like teaching a million slaves to read it's just on. The freedom. Activist shot only what Dell has partnered with the apps creator to spread the concept of gold they savings to kids across the country. He's also a cousin of the late boxing great Mohammed Ali. I'm not thought America the fourth quarter we no harm that didn't quite. You would always tell them you know. Go to school would be winner the money. Like many of us had never heard no financial terms and in our language where. It didn't sound joins us when we heard in art terms like route at our leader she something daisy in different ball it is also on. That's it's giving these kids interested and so far it seems to be working. EE. OE. Makes learning about rental management and being financially or Iran. Aren't. Sutter connects with users traditional bank accounts and encourages people to start saving right away the youngest participants are new borns families can contribute money to a baby's account for gifts or to put towards college. The ideas to start saving from cradle to graduation. Goal setters founder says centuries of systemic racism contributes to a major wealth disparity extending to present day. But ice time event court believes this initiative can help re verse that curse. More are in nineteen miracle were free. And money and well. If we. Ain't. Rich financial owner we are. We need. Ambient air and they are. On order immediate now we're. A Federal Reserve report shows that the median African American household net worth in 2016. Stood at 171600. Dollars. Compared to the median white household with a net worth of 171000. Dollars a nearly ten fold difference. 19% of black households has zero or negative net worth. What are you. Are a lot of and does both well. You're about money real money well below generational. Creative initiatives such as this wind can make a difference. But some experts say it's only a one step towards African Americans having full financial equality. Even if we saved every cent it would take hundreds of years to close that woke up. I'm so literacy is important don't don't ever question financial literacy it's vitally important. I'm but I'm we also need to correct for policy. On if we're going to close that sizable gap. A sobering thoughts in this June 18 as the country grapples with ensuring that all Americans can share in the founding promises of life. Liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Deirdre Bolton ABC news New York.

